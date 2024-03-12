When Kriti Kharbanda spilled the beans on her wedding plans: ‘I am all for love marriage’

Everyone is buzzing about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as the Bollywood couple, having dated for a while, is gearing up for their upcoming wedding. Amid the hustle of wedding preparations, their Mumbai home is adorned with charming rice lights, adding a touch of warmth. The duo is all set to tie the knot in Delhi and the couple officially got engaged last month, capturing hearts with viral pictures from their roka ceremony. Earlier, Kriti opened up about her marriage plans and revelaed that she is all hearts for love marrige.

Throwback to when Kriti Kharbanda spoke about her marriage plans

Back in 2018, IANS inquired about Kriti's real-life preference between love and arranged marriage, to which she replied, "I am all for love marriage. I am not the kind of person who can be instructed to fall in love. I am not saying that it cannot happen. Most of my family members met the person and decided to get married. Their marriages have worked beautifully. I am a little more than that as I believe in love and companionship".

About Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are gearing up for their wedding in Delhi scheduled for March. According to News18 Showsha, the four-day celebration will commence with pre-wedding festivities starting on March 13 and concluding on March 16, with the wedding ceremony taking place on March 15. The chosen location holds sentimental value as both actors hail from Delhi. The couple, prioritizing intimacy over grandeur, plans to keep the ceremony limited to close family and friends. While few Bollywood celebrities are expected, the guest list emphasizes their closest companions, with Varun Sharma and other Fukrey cast members flying to Delhi for the celebration.

Kriti-Pulkit's wedding invite

Social media has been buzzing with the wedding invite of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda since March 5. The card beautifully encapsulates the essence of their upcoming celebration. The couple is depicted on a balcony with serene blue waters as the backdrop. Pulkit strums a guitar, and their furry companions revel in the tranquil atmosphere. The invitation carries a heartfelt message: “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

