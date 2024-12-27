When Sridevi was unhappy with Boney Kapoor's weight gain; filmmaker recalls she'd tell him 'When I met you, you were slim and trim…'

From the first time Boney Kapoor saw Sridevi, he was in awe of her beauty. This is why he decided to get married to the Bollywood diva. But over the years, his weight gain and hair loss became a topic of discussion between the celebrity couple. The actress was so dismayed that she would tell Kapoor that when she met him, he was slim and trim, tall and good-looking.

During an interaction with ABP, Boney Kapoor spoke about his weight loss and hair transformation journey. The actor-producer credited his late wife Sridevi for motivating him to lose weight and take care of himself and his appearance. Recalling his partner's words, he shared that the actress would tell him, “When I met you, you were slim and trim, tall and good looking and now you have just…"

Upon hearing this, Kapoor would cheer her up by telling the Mom actress that after she came into his life, what more could he ask for? Moreover, if he became slim and trim, then a lot of females would be attracted to him and he doesn’t want that to happen. To this, Sridevi would respond with a sarcastic ‘Yes, yes…’ However, he did state that for health reasons, she wanted him to lose weight.

The father of actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor also stated that his wife would tell him that if he wanted to do something with his hair, then he should first lose weight and this is exactly what he did. Having said that, the Maidaan producer stated that he was motivated to shed those extra kilos from his body after watching himself on the monitor while working on the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

He admitted feeling that everything in the frame was fine, except him. “I looked like lala ji in that frame. I wanted to get rid of the Lala ji look,” Kapoor divulged. For the unknown, Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film, TJMM marked Boney Kapoor’s acting debut.

