Who is Aliya Fakhri? All you need to know about Nargis Fakhri’s sister arrested for killing her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in New York

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Aliya Fakhri, the sister of actress Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, where she reportedly set fire to a two-story garage. She has been remanded in custody, with her next court appearance set for December 9, 2024.

At 43, Aliya Fakhri is the younger sibling of Nargis Fakhri. Raised in Queens, New York, Aliya is the daughter of Mohammed Fakhri, a Pakistani, and Marie Fakhri, who is Czech. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her father passed away shortly thereafter. Recent reports by India Today also suggest that Nargis has not been in contact with Aliya for the last 20 years.

As reported by New York Daily News, Aliya Fakhri arrived at the garage on the morning of November 23 and shouted, "You are all going to die today" at Jacobs, who was asleep at the time. Moments later, the building was engulfed in flames. Aliya has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and arson, as indicted by a grand jury.

Aliya's mother has claimed that her daughter struggled with opioid addiction following a dental accident, which she believes may have contributed to Aliya's actions, according to multiple reports.

District Attorney Melinda Katz described the crime, stating, "This defendant callously took the lives of two individuals by igniting a fire that trapped them inside. The victims sadly died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," as reported by the Daily News.

News reports indicate that Aliya was jealous of the growing bond between her ex-boyfriend and his female friend. Hence, in a bout of jealousy, she set the house on fire and left the two people to die.

Meanwhile, Edward Jacobs' mother shared that although he and Aliya ended their relationship a year prior, Aliya allegedly kept trying to reconnect with him. She also clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were friends, not romantically involved, according to The Post.

Eyewitnesses have suggested that the relationship between Aliya and Jacobs was abusive. One witness recalled that while Ettienne initially managed to escape the flames, he went back into the burning building to try to rescue Jacobs.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

