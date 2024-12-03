Nargis Fakhri not in touch with sister Aliya Fakhri for 20 years, has 'nothing to clarify' over m**der allegations; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Actress Nargis Fakhri, whose sister Aliya Fakhri is facing m**der charges related to a fatal fire at her ex-boyfriend’s home in the US, has stated that she has "nothing to clarify" regarding the situation. Recent reports by India Today indicate that the Rockstar fame confirmed she has had no contact with her sister for more than two decades and only became aware of the incident through the news, just like the rest of the public.

Prosecutors claim that Aliya Fakhri, 43, deliberately set fire to a detached garage in Queens on November 23, 2024, resulting in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, 33.

According to the allegations, Fakhri turned to arson after Jacobs rejected her attempts to rekindle their relationship. She has been charged with four counts of first-degree m**der, four counts of second-degree m**der, and arson. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 9, 2024, as per the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The indictment claims that Fakhri arrived at the property around 6:20 a.m., shouting, "You’re all going to die today," before setting the fire.

Nargis Fakhri's mother expressed shock at her daughter's involvement in the deadly incident, telling New York Daily News, "I don’t think she would kill anyone. She was always a caring person."

She mentioned that her daughter, the accused, was always someone who cared for others and tried to help everyone. However, she also acknowledged that Aliya had battled opioid addiction following a dental accident, which she believes may have contributed to her daughter's changed behavior.

District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that the defendant "maliciously" took the lives of two individuals by starting a fire that trapped a man and a woman in a fierce blaze.

She further explained that the victims sadly died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Following her arrest, Aliya Fakhri was denied bail during her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

Aliya Fakhri is currently held at Rikers Island, New York City's largest detention facility, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted of the most severe charge, she could face a life sentence.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

