Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya arrested for murder of her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in New York, denied bail? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has suddenly come under the spotlight, but not for the right reasons. If reports are to be believed, the actress’ sister Aliya Fakhri has been put behind bars in New York for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend and his female friend. A NY local publication stated that she set up a house on fire, which led to the death of two.

According to a report by New York Daily News, Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri was arrested for the alleged murder of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his female friend Anastasia Ettienne in Queens, New York. The 43-year-old has been accused of starting a fire in a two-storey garage, which led to the death of the two due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

News reports indicate that Aliya was jealous of the growing bond between her ex-boyfriend and his female friend. Hence, in a bout of jealousy, she set the house on fire and left the two people to die. In a statement, District Attorney Melinda Katz said that the defendant ‘maliciously’ ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno.

“The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” Katz added. After being put behind bars, she was also denied bail during her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court. Upon hearing about the tragic piece of news, Nargis Fakhri’s mother told the New York Daily News, “I don’t think she would be killing someone.”

She added that her accused daughter was someone who cared about everybody and tried to help everybody. However, she also admitted that Aliya struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap, which probably has been the cause of her changed behavior.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

