Who is Manraj Jawanda? Here's all you want to know about rapper Raftaar's second wife

Singer and rapper Raftaar gave a pleasant surprise to his admirers when he tied the knot for the second time. Social media has been flooded with several visuals of him getting married to Manraj Jawanda in an intimate ceremony. If you’re wondering who she is, then read on!

On January 31, 2025, Dilin Nair, popularly known as rapper Raftaar, tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda. Soon after, fan pages flooded social media with several inside glimpses from the couple’s wedding festivities, including the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony, followed by a South Indian and Sikh wedding. The couple also joyfully danced to the song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from the film Satya.

For the unknown, Manraj is a fashion stylist and a fitness enthusiast born and brought up in Kolkata in October 1994. Soon after graduating from college, she flew down to Mumbai to pursue a Styling Course from FAD International. Besides being a fashion expert, she also works as a model and actress who was seen in the Netflix show Pretty Little Liar.

She also owns a Punjabi restaurant in Kolkata and owns a handbag label too. She has served as a stylist for Raftaar and many celebs, including a few shows and songs like Superstar, Ghana Kasoota, Shringaar, Kaali Car, and Raskala.

On her Instagram handle, which goes by the name ‘volambiladki’, she has close to 5500 followers. Manraj Jawanda’s IG bio reads, “Fashion Stylist | Girl Boss @houseofpunjabkolkata | Curation @rangberanga| Professional Poser |Yogini (200 hour certified) Kolkata | Mumbai”

Even though fans speculated about the singer-rapper’s love affair with Manraj, the celebs never spoke about their relationship. In fact, they are yet to release an official statement about their viral wedding.

Advertisement

For the unknown, Raftaar previously married Komal Vohra in December 2016. Unfortunately, after five years of marriage, the two filed for divorce in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the proceedings reportedly got delayed, and they were officially divorced in 2022. Having said that, it’s great to see the singer find love again in Manraj Jawanda.

For more updates about B-town and its celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!