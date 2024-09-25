Who is Urmila Matondkar’s husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Ex-model and businessman with whom actress is reportedly parting ways

The iconic 90s star Urmila Matondkar is making headlines following rumors of her split from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Reports indicate that she has filed for divorce, and it seems that the separation is not mutual. As of now, neither Urmila nor Mohsin has commented on the situation. Let’s delve into the background of Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a former model who has transitioned into a successful businessman.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir, originally from Kashmir, has made a name for himself as both a model and a businessman. At just 21, he relocated to Mumbai to chase his dreams in modeling and acting. In 2007, he earned recognition as the second runner-up in the Mr. India pageant. His career took off with his first commercial appearance alongside Preity Zinta. He made his acting debut in 2009 with the film It’s A Man’s World and also featured in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance as a rival to Farhan Akhtar’s character. Additionally, he appeared in Mumbai Mast Kallander and B.A. Pass.

After facing several years of challenges in the acting industry, Mohsin decided to shift his focus towards business. He established a Kashmiri embroidery venture, where he has found significant success. His work in this field is linked to Manish Malhotra's label, further enhancing his reputation as a prominent businessman in Kashmiri embroidery.

In the latest updates, Hindustan Times has reported that Urmila Matondkar has initiated divorce proceedings. An industry insider revealed that after thoughtful consideration, she has opted to end her marriage to Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The insider noted, "She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms."

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar share a 10 year age difference, with Urmila born on February 4, 1974, and Mohsin in 1984. The couple first met at a party thrown by Manish Malhotra’s niece, Riddhi Malhotra, where the designer is said to have played matchmaker. Reports suggest it was love at first sight for Mohsin. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 3, 2016, at Urmila’s home in Mumbai.

Following her marriage, Urmila Matondkar shared a message with her fans announcing the occasion and wrote, "We kept it an exclusive wedding with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low-key affair. We mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking on this new journey of our lives."

