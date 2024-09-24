Urmila Matondkar files for divorce with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage? Here’s what we know

Urmila Matondkar is a celebrated Indian actress who has been ruling the film industry over the past few decades. While she has a soft corner for movies, she also found love in Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. But after nearly eight years of enjoying matrimony with her husband, the Masoom actress has reportedly filed for divorce.

The 50-year-old actor married Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016. Now, a report by Hindustan Times stated that she has filed for divorce. An industry insider told the publication that after careful consideration, Urmila Matondkar has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. “She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms,” added the source.

Back in 2022, the actress-politician was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about her marriage with Mohsin. The Ek Hasina Thi star stated that according to her, marriage is something that to a large extent defines you. Elaborating further, she added, “Because I think we don’t choose our parents, it’s like we are born with it. But when we marry, it’s like somewhere a responsibility towards yourself and everything, that you marry someone for the right reasons. That’s why I didn’t necessarily marry as soon as I thought I am ready.”

Talking about their intimate wedding, the Rangeela actress told us, “I always used to say it will happen at the right time with the right person. So yes, I think marriage needs to be another space in your life which hopefully makes it better, and takes your life, personality, and everything into a better space. Because growth and evolution need to be a consistent part of human life, that’s what I have believed from my childhood. So that growth needs to be there, and that your companion brings into your life.”

In the same old interview, Urmila also mentioned that Mohsin has been so supportive of her political career that it has shocked her. “Also, he has given me more strength to speak my mind, the way I have been speaking. Probably I may not have spoken a while ago. So, like I said, after being into a blessed daughter, I am a blessed wife and a daughter-in-law,” she concluded. HT stated that the first time the couple met each other was at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

