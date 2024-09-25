Did Urmila Matondkar unfollow Mohsin Akhtar Mir on Instagram amid divorce reports? Details inside

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who has been a part of the industry for several decades, got married to Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. However, after nearly eight years of marriage, she has reportedly initiated divorce proceedings. While she has not publicly commented on the situation, it appears that Urmila has unfollowed him on social media.

Although Urmila Matondkar is not very active on social media, she occasionally shared pictures with her husband. Currently, it appears she has unfollowed Mohsin Akhtar Mir, as she only follows 150 accounts, and he is not among them. It's unclear if she followed him previously. In contrast, Mohsin continues to follow her on Instagram.

Urmila's last post featuring Mohsin was on June 23, when she extended Eid wishes to everyone. In her message, she expressed hopes for peace and harmony, stating, “May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted. Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!! #EidAdhaMubarak #eidaladha #eidmubarak #eid.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir. An industry insider revealed that after much thought, she has decided to end her marriage. The source mentioned that she has already submitted the divorce papers in court, and while the specific reasons for the separation remain unclear, it appears that the divorce is not taking place on mutual terms. “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms,” the source said.

The 50-year-old actress married Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016, in a private ceremony that garnered significant attention. Their interfaith union and the 10-year age difference between them attracted considerable public interest.

In a 2022 exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress and politician shared how supportive Mohsin has been of her political career, which pleasantly surprised her. She noted that he has empowered her to express her thoughts more freely than she might have in the past. She reflected on her fortunate life, saying, "After being a blessed daughter, I am a blessed wife and a daughter-in-law."

