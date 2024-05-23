Will Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday unite for Cocktail 2? Know what Homi Adajania has to say

There were long-standing speculations about a sequel to the 2012 hit movie Cocktail featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Reports suggested their collaboration in Cocktail 2, with their appearance outside Maddock Films’ office fueling the rumors.

However, it seems the second installment of the film, which originally starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, isn't happening. Homi put the speculations to rest. Scroll down to read more!

Update on Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's Cocktail 2

According to the latest report by News18, Director Homi Adajania has finally broken his silence on Cocktail 2, starring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. It seems there's no truth to the story, as when reached out to for comment, Adajania laughed it off, stating, "I have no idea about that." With this, he seemingly dismissed the speculations surrounding the rom-com. Many rumors surrounding Cocktail 2 gave rise to much chatter on social media.

About Cocktail

Cocktail revolves around Gautam, a charming but commitment-phobic man, who juggles the free-spirited Veronica and the grounded Meera. Veronica embodies excitement and passion, while Meera offers stability and love. As desires clash with reality, Gautam must choose his path, facing the intoxicating yet messy blend of love, friendship, and growing up.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the highly-anticipated Anurag Basu directorial Metro…In Dino. It is the sequel to the 2007 released Life In A…Metro. The second part of the film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release later this year on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016).

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

