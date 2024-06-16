Father's Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta on her dad's active social media presence; 'I never knew my...'

Tina Datta is one of the well-known personalities in the television fraternity. She became a household name post her stint in the hit serial Uttaran. She is also quite active on social media, giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.

Since the actor shares a special bond with her father, Tina expressed deep appreciation for her dad on the special occasion of Father's Day (June 16). The ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant also extended her gratitude for his unwavering presence. Here's what she said about her dad on the momentous day.

Tina Datta on his father's social media presence

It is no secret that Tina Datta often shares heartwarming moments with her dad on social media, showcasing their warm and close bond. Fans love the father-daughter duo's fun interactions in reels and short clips. Highlighting that her father isn't camera shy, Tina told us, "I never knew my dad had this side to him where he would be comfortable in front of the camera. He is just so natural on camera."

The Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actor added that he loves being in front of the camera, giving media interviews, and even getting papped. He also enjoys creating videos with her. She mentioned that the fans often take pictures with her and her father.

"It feels great; it feels special that even at his age, my dad is doing wonders and has such a good social media presence. It's an absolute delight to have him by my side on social media. It's always fun creating videos with him," Tina concluded.

Tina Datta's work in the industry

Speaking of Tina Datta's work in the television landscape, she has gained a breakthrough owing to her role as Ichcha in Uttaran. Later, she stepped out of her comfort zone and went on to participate in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 16.

Further, the actor appeared in the paranormal romance drama series Daayan. Most recently, she was seen essaying the character of Surili Ahuja Banerjee in the show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali.

