Sara Ali Khan remembers Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary; drops UNSEEN pic

Today, June 14, 2024, marks the fourth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant in Kedarnath, shared a close bond with him. On his death anniversary today, she posted an unseen picture with him from Kedarnath. Apart from his family, close friends and co-stars, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput too remembered him on social media today.

Sara Ali Khan walks down memory lane to remember co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared an unseen picture with her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, to commemorate his 4th death anniversary.

The picture, taken during the shooting days of Kedarnath, shows Sara and Sushant sitting and praying in front of a small temple. Khan accompanied the picture with several emoticons and the song Namo Namo from their movie.

About Kedarnath

Kedarnath is a 2018 romantic drama set amidst the backdrop of the scenic Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas. Mansoor (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), a Muslim boy, and Mukku (played by Sara Ali Khan), a rebellious Hindu priest's daughter, defy social norms to fall in love.

Their budding romance is challenged by their contrasting backgrounds and a devastating natural disaster. The film explores themes of love, faith, and overcoming societal barriers, all while showcasing the beauty and power of nature.

Both Sara and Sushant garnered critical acclaim and praise from their fans and cinephiles for their groundbreaking roles in the movie.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Next, the actress is set to appear in Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

The film features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Basu, the movie is scheduled to release in theaters on November 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara was released after he passed away. It marked Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film, which was the remake of Fault in our Stars, also starred Sanjana Sanghi in lead role.

