Sky Force Screening: Janhvi Kapoor's dad Boney hugging BF Shikhar’s brother Veer Pahariya is proof of their strong bond; don't miss Akshay Kumar

Veer Pahariya is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force. Ahead of the aerial-action entertainer’s release, the makers in Mumbai organized a special star-studded screening. Several videos from the event have gone viral on the internet. Meanwhile, a heartwarming moment captured Boney Kapoor giving a warm hug to both the lead stars.

On Thursday, January 23, among many notable names in the industry, it was veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor who had reached to attend the screening of Sky Force. In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Boney Kapoor meeting Akshay Kumar with utmost warmth at the premiere. The duo indulged in a quick chat before leaving, and it screamed the loudest about their bond.

In addition to this, another video featured Kapoor coming to meet Veer Pahariya. He gave him a warm and tight hug after watching the film. He also seemed to have encouraged him with compliments as in response the debutant said, "Thank you, sir" with a sweet smile on his face. Director Sajid Khan is also seen standing beside.

It is worth noting that Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is dating Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya. The two are often seen making public appearances and vacationing together. On the occasion of the New Year, the couple sought blessings at the Tirupati Temple. They were also accompanied by Shikhar’s mother.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sky Force was released earlier this month on January 5. The film has a gripping narrative based on India's first and deadliest airstrike, showcasing the relentless spirit of the Indian Air Force as they prepare to strike against Pakistan.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar's character is inspired by the life of O. P. Taneja VrC and Veer Pahariya's character draws inspiration from Ajjamada B. Devaiah MVC.

The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is one of the anticipated releases of the year. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, it will be released in theaters today, January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

