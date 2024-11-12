Yaariyan star Hemansh Kohli excitedly dances with his family as he ties knot with Vini Kohli in temple wedding ceremony, See PICS 

Himansh Kohli, who impressed audiences with his style, charm, and acting in the 2014 film Yaariyan, is now a married man. He tied the knot with Vini Kohli in a private temple wedding in Delhi on November 12, 2024. A few minutes ago, Hemansh Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures from his wedding and post-wedding celebration soaked in love, and we couldn't stop admiring the newlyweds.

In the pictures, we can see the 35-year-old actor dressed in a rose-pink-hued sherwani and dhoti. He completed his look with a matching sehra tied on his head by his family members in a special ritual.

On the other hand, his wife Vini wore a red and golden-hued lehenga with matching jewelry and bangles. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair tied back in a bun. The couple wore matching wedding garlands with lotus and white flowers as they shared that they stood to each other in different pictures.

Expressing their admiration for each other, the newlyweds were seen sharing candid moments, and the actor even planted a tender kiss on his wife's photo, creating a gorgeous frame. Leaving no opportunity to steal glances at each other, the pictures screamed love.

Also, in the background we got to see glimpses of Lord Krishna's temple where the couple chose to take their vows. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, writing, "The oath of fire, the stream of the pheras, and the spiritual journey of soul meeting- towards a new beginning."

The 35-year-old shared some candid pictures, from the ceremony where the couple smiled and posed for more pictures on their big day.

In one of the pictures, Kohli is seen speaking something to Vini in her ears as she smiles, highlighting their amazing chemistry. In the caption, he penned, "Together forever" with hearts reflecting his excitement towards beginning a new chapter in his life.

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes to the couple. One fan wrote, "Everything so dreamy and beautiful I have seen in a while. So pure." Another fan wished them for the future and penned, "This is my heartfelt wish that you always remain happy and receive more happiness than you deserve," with hearts and blessings emojis.

As per sources, Hemansh's wife, Vini, comes from a non-filmy background and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Also, it's an arranged-cum-love marriage, so other details about the bride are unknown.

For those unaware, Hemansh Kohli began his career in Bollywood with Divya Khossla's Yaariyan, which co-starred Rakul Preet Singh, Nicole Faria, and Evelyn Sharma. He was also seen in Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, and Dil Jo Keh Na Saka, among others.

