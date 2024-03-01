Yami Gautam responds to Article 370 getting banned in Gulf countries; says THIS

Yami Gautam-led Article 370 has been doing well at the Indian box office since the day it was released. But it came as a big surprise for the Hindi film industry when the film got banned in the Gulf countries. The region has a huge number of Hindi cinema lovers and the fact that they won't be able to watch the movie in cinemas is disappointing. Now Yami herself has opened up about the same and has said that she doesn't feel there's anything offensive in the film.

Yami Gautam on Article 370 getting banned in the Gulf countries

In an interview with Variety, Yami Gautam addressed the issue of Article 370 getting banned in the Gulf countries and said, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film. In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. (Nevertheless) there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir.”

Yami also responded to Article 370 being called a jingoistic film and said that it's a matter of perspective. "What might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me. (Watching the film in a theatre was one of the) best experiences in recent times. We were all clapping and hooting and they’re all strangers sitting next to each other, but if you can infuse that feeling of oneness, that you feel good about something, I think that’s an achievement. I like to see the bigger story, the positive story, and go home with that."

Advertisement

Notably, Yami Gautam who plays an intelligence officer in Article 370 shot for the film during her pregnancy.

More about Article 370

The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Yami Gautam, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in important roles. The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

ALSO READ: Article 370 Box Office Week 1: Yami Gautam led political thriller netts impressive Rs 35 crores in India