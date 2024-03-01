Article 370 Box Office Week 1: Yami Gautam led political thriller netts impressive Rs 35 crores in India

Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani among others enjoyed a very good first week at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 35 crores. These are impressive numbers given that the fair value first day total is just around Rs 3.50 crores.

The opening weekend of Article 370 was solid with footfalls on the first day being around 6 lakhs, the second highest for an outright Hindi movie this year. The hold on weekdays was extraordinary with the drop from Monday to Thursday being under 10 percent.

Article 370 Has A Strong Week 1 At The Indian Box Office

Article 370's strong weekday hold indicates that the movie will enjoy a great second week with the drop percentage expected to be just around 40 percent. In its lifetime, it will aim to more than double its week 1 numbers and what's interesting is that it could have tripled too, had there been no incentives on the first day, on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day.

Article 370 Is A Hit In India While It Is Average Internationally

Article 370 is a certified hit in India. It is the first resounding success of 2024, and the third success overall after Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. While the performance in India gives no reason to complain, the performance internationally is so-so as it has still not breached 1 million dollars while it should be touching 2 million dollars by now, based on the India collections. The movie didn't see a release in the middle east and that could have cost the film around 500k. The target for the Yami Gautam starrer will be to gross Rs 100 crores worldwide in its full run.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Article 370 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.25 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 9.25 crores 4 Rs 3.35 crores 5 Rs 3.35 crores 6 Rs 3.15 crores 7 Rs 3.05 crores Total Rs 34.90 crores nett in India in week 1

About Article 370

Article 370 The Movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

