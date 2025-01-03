Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 5 signs that prove you’re coolest member of your gang as Aditya Roy Kapur-played Avi

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has graced the cinemas more than 11 years after its release. While fans are already enjoying the nostalgic wave that the film has brought with its re-release, we're rekindling our sweet memories by stating down the character traits of one of the most loved characters of the film, i.e., Aditya Roy Kapur's Avi. Check out if you can relate to these characteristics.

5 signs that prove you're Aditya Roy Kapur's Avi

1. You're supportive and loyal

Whether he showed up or not, Aditya Roy Kapur's Avi was quite a loyal and supportive friend. When all of his friends expressed their surprise and skepticism over Bunny's decision to pursue travel and photography, Avi wholeheartedly supported him. Even when he had differences with Bunny, being a loyal friend, he watched all his shows.

2. You have a flirtatious and playful side

Before things take a slightly mature turn, we also get to see Avi's playful side. He loves to engage in lighthearted and flirtatious banter with the ladies. The chemistry between Avi and Kalki Koechlin's Aditi remained palpable throughout while they engaged in playful and flirtatious banters.

3. You're easygoing and laid back

Avi always remained up for a good time—hanging out with friends, playing video games, or just lounging around; he never stepped back. He always lived in the moment without worrying about the future or past. Remember when he spent all his money gambling during Aditi's wedding?

4. You are expressive and value your friendships

Avi always cared for his friends and valued their friendships. He avoids confrontation to maintain a peaceful atmosphere around. Initially, when he had grudges against Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny, he didn’t confront him, but once nudged, he openly expressed his displeasure over Bunny not keeping in touch for years. Wasn’t that a fight that exuded pure bromance?

5. You accept yourself unapologetically

Avi was pure at heart, as he had the guts to accept his flaws and vulnerabilities in front of everyone— truly inspiring! Neither did he compromise his values and personality to fit in, nor did he ever hide his battle with alcoholism and gambling. He would often poke fun at himself, demonstrating a lighthearted and humorous approach to his flaws.

Which of these characteristics can you relate to?

