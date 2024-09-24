6 best Aditya Roy Kapur movies on Netflix that will leave you spellbound

Aditya Roy Kapur movies on Netflix showcase a remarkable range of genres, offering everything from light-hearted entertainment to deeply emotional narratives. Over the years, he has demonstrated his exceptional acting skills across various themes and styles. Here’s a curated list of his best films on Netflix that are truly unmissable.

6 best Aditya Roy Kapur movies on Netflix worth watching

1. Fitoor

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2016

In the film Fitoor, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur stars as Noor, a gifted artist caught in a complex love triangle inspired by Charles Dickens's Great Expectations. The narrative unfolds in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, where Noor, enamored with the enchanting Firdaus (Katrina Kaif), grapples with feelings that begin in his childhood.

Despite his deep affection, Noor feels the weight of social barriers and class disparities that separate him from Firdaus, who is under the influence of her wealthy guardian, Hazrat Begum (Tabu). As the story progresses, Noor matures into a promising artist and encounters Firdaus again, reigniting his long-held feelings. However, their connection remains strained as she is engaged to a Pakistani politician selected by her mother.

The film poignantly explores themes of love, obsession, and the lasting impact of the past on present relationships, revealing how passion can inspire creativity yet lead to heartbreak.

2. Malang

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani

Director: Mohit Suri

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2020

Malang is a thrilling action-romance film directed by Mohit Suri, showcasing Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait Thakur. The character embarks on a tumultuous journey fueled by vengeance and a quest for redemption, making this film a gripping exploration of love and loss.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Goa, the narrative follows Advait, a young man whose life spirals into chaos following a heartbreaking separation from his pregnant girlfriend during a police encounter. This tragedy sets him on a dark path of violence and revenge, intertwining his passionate relationship with Sara (Disha Patani) with a murder investigation led by Inspector Agashe (Anil Kapoor).

The film oscillates between romantic escapades and the unfolding mystery, creating a suspenseful and emotionally charged atmosphere. Aditya Roy Kapur delivers a remarkable performance, showcasing a spectrum of emotions as Advait evolves from a carefree lover to a man consumed by revenge.

3. Gumraah

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2023

Gumrah, a crime thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar, features Aditya Roy Kapur in a compelling double role, marking a significant addition to his filmography. The storyline unfolds around a complex murder investigation that reveals layers of deception and hidden motives.

Adityar's character is intricately woven into this mystery, prompting profound questions about morality and justice. As the narrative progresses, viewers are drawn into intense psychological confrontations, illuminating the darker aspects of human nature and the choices individuals make under pressure.

4. Ludo

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan

Director: Anurag Basu

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2020

In the dark ensemble comedy Ludo, Aditya Roy Kapur embodies Akash Chauhan, a charming yet flawed character entangled in a series of interconnected narratives centered around love, loss, and redemption.

The storyline of Ludo creatively illustrates life as a labyrinth of choices, suggesting that even the most random events can significantly alter our paths. Central to this theme is Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Sattu, who serves as the catalyst for the unfolding drama, much like the dice in the game itself.

Ludo combines elements of dark comedy and thrilling moments. The film was a collaborative production by Anurag Basu Productions, T-Series Films, and Ishana Movies, weaving humor and tension into a narrative that explores the complexities of fate and human relationships.

5. Ok Jaanu

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Shaad Ali

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Ok Jaanu is a romantic drama that skillfully captures the essence of contemporary relationships through the lens of Aditya Roy Kapur’s character, Aadi. The film presents a refreshing narrative centered on modern love and commitment. This Hindi adaptation is based on the critically acclaimed Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam, and is helmed by Shaad Ali.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the story follows Aadi and Tara, two ambitious young adults who swiftly develop a romantic connection. Rather than opting for a traditional relationship, they decide to live together while pursuing their individual goals and careers.

Their decision to maintain a live-in arrangement allows them to enjoy their romance without the pressure of long-term commitment. However, the ease of their relationship is challenged as they confront their feelings and the complexities of commitment.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Director: Ayan Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2013

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya Roy Kapur portrays Avi, a lively and carefree spirit on a quest for self-discovery alongside his close-knit friends. This film has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences for its heartfelt exploration of friendship and love.

Released under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, the narrative unfolds during a college trip to Manali, where the adventurous Kabir, affectionately nicknamed Bunny, meets the reserved Naina. Their serendipitous encounter sparks a connection that leads them on a journey filled with exploration, emotional growth, and the pursuit of personal dreams.

As Bunny dives into his love for travel, he faces the challenge of balancing his ambitions with the significance of his relationships. In parallel, Naina undergoes a remarkable transformation, finding her own aspirations and confidence. The film captures the essence of youthful exuberance, weaving together moments of laughter, heartache, and introspection, ultimately emphasizing the impact of choices on friendships.

What are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, switch on your Netflix, and dive into these fantastic films featuring Aditya Roy Kapur.

