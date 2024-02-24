Yodha's Zindagi Tere Naam OUT: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s fresh romance will melt your hearts

Sidharth Malhotra is preparing to entertain audiences in his upcoming movie, Yodha. Anticipation is high, with promises of the actor delivering intense action sequences. Fans eagerly await updates since the release of the initial poster and teaser. Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the first romantic song, Zindagi Tere Naam, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashhii Khannaa.

Yodha first song Zindagi Tere Naam OUT now

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna share a delightful chemistry in the romantic song Zindagi Tere Naam. The visuals showcase the lead pair's affectionate moments, portraying a heartwarming love story. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song promises to strike a chord with romance enthusiasts, offering a pure and soulful melody. The on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, coupled with the mellifluous vocals of Vishal Mishra is a perfect love song!

About Yodha

Yodha, a collaborative venture between Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, assures an exhilarating cinematic journey. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, with notable performances by Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024, Yodha, centered around a gripping hijacking scenario, promises an action-packed spectacle. The recently unveiled teaser showcases Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a commando, embarking on a daring mission to rescue a hijacked plane. The teaser provides a glimpse into the intense and action-packed character, creating anticipation for an enthralling cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await the release, anticipating the riveting action sequences that the film is poised to deliver.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Apart from featuring alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra recently played a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, sharing the screen with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Additionally, he is in talks with renowned director Meghna Gulzar for the Maddock production, Spider, where he is set to be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

