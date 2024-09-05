Zain Kapoor's Birthday: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son has always been cute like a cotton ball; these PICS are proof

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are blessed with two kids, a daughter Misha Kapoor and a son, Zain Kapoor. The couple keeps making marriage goals with their parenting skills for both the children. Thursday was a special occasion for the Kapoor family as Shahid and Mira's son, Zain turned a year older. Zain has always been as cute as a cotton ball. We aren't just claiming it, the munchkin's pictures of his growing years are proof.

We present you with some of the best pictures of Zain Kapoor on his 6th birthday bash.

On September 5, 2024, Mira Rajput wished her son, Zain Kapoor a happy birthday on Instagram. Mira posted a series of his pictures on the platform and penned a heartwarming note for him. The 6-year-old munchkin is oh-so-adorable in the glimpses. In some of the pictures, he is happily posing with his mom. In the caption, Mira referred to Zain as "the only one who’s got her dancing to his tunes".

Mira Rajput often drops pictures of her family on Instagram and some of them feature her son, Zain Kapoor. Mira makes sure to share his birthday special posts on the platform every year.

Last year, on Zain Kapoor's 5th birthday, Mira Rajput shared a monochromatic picture of her son. In the picture, he is smiling while looking in one direction. "Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger!...Happy birthday my Zainu," read the caption.

When Zain Kapoor turned 4 in 2022, his mom Mira Rajput dropped his picture on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen happily posing for the camera while playing in the snow. The photo in discussion is from their Switzerland trip. "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do!.." she wrote back then.

On March 30, 2019, Mira Rajput dropped a picture of herself with her son, Zain Kapoor. In the picture, the mom can be seen holding her son on her lap. She is flashing her smile and the munchkin has his mouth open. Adorable!

And now comes the family portrait of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's family. In the picture posted on January 1, 2019, on New Year's, the couple can be seen sharing a wholesome moment with their kids, Misha and Zain. Zain was a few months old in January 2019.

In her post, Mira had wished a Happy New Year on the occasion. "Grateful for the year that made us complete," read the caption.

On April 30 of the same year, Shahid Kapoor dropped a video of himself chilling with his cute son, Zain. Shahid added a sunglasses filter on both their faces. "#Shadyboys," he wrote in the caption.

In August 2019, Shahid Kapoor dropped a collage of Zain's picture and his childhood photo on Instagram. Shahid asked his fans to spot the difference between them. In the pictures, Zain resembles his father, Shahid from his childhood days a lot. "Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson," read the caption.

A few after his birth, Mira Rajput introduced her son, Zain Kapoor to the world on Instagram. In the picture, Zain looks adorable as Mira holds him safely. "Hello world," she wrote.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor was born on September 5, 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has an upcoming film, Deva in the pipeline.

