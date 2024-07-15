Shahid Kapoor looks at his kids Misha and Zain 'fly' in adorable PICS; Mira Rajput spends quality time with her ‘lover’

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Apart from being on top of his professional career, the actor is a true family man. He has been happily married to Mira Rajput. The couple is proud parents to kids- a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain. The Deva actor likes to document adorable family moments on his social media.

Now, yet again, the couple gave a peek into their dropped quality time with his kids that will leave your hearts melting.

Shahid Kapoor drops adorable pictures with kids Misha and Zain

Today, on July 15, a while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images with his kids, Misha and Zain. In the pictures, the loving father is seen enjoying quality time with his little munchkins in a serene background close to nature.

In both the pictures, the actor flew his kids up in the air while he had a sweet smile on his face. Sharing the post, he expressed in the caption stating, "Just looking at em fly". He also added Breno Miranda’s Another Day In Paradise in the background.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter was quick to react to the post as he dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Additionally, several fans dropped endearing comments gushing over the post. A user wrote, "I love when you post with kid" another fan gushed," Love you the most, Sha, Mish & Zain The favorite trio ever."

Mira Rajput's adorable post with 'lover' Shahid Kapoor

In addition to this, Mira Rajput also shared an adorable photo with her husband Shahid as they enjoyed their family time. "Hey Lover" followed by red-heart, rainbow and an orange heart was written in the comments section.

Take a look

Shahid Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon.

He will now be next seen in hard-core action entertainer, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Shahid. Meanwhile, backed by Sidharth Roy Kapur, the team had announced the shoot-wrap nearly a week back on July 9.

It was also followed by a wrap-up party the same evening in Mumbai that saw Shahid, Sidharth amongst others attending it.

