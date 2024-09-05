PICS: Mira Rajput pens sweet note on her and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘darling’ son Zain's birthday: ‘The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two adorable children. After welcoming their daughter Misha in 2016, the couple had their son Zain in 2018. Shahid and Mira often take to social media to share heartwarming glimpses of their lives with their children. On the special occasion of her little boy’s sixth birthday, Mira dropped pictures and a sweet note. She revealed that he was the only one who had her dancing to his tunes.

Today, September 5, 2024, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures on her son Zain Kapoor’s birthday. The first photo was of the little one dressed smartly and with a quirky expression on his face. Another one showed him walking while staring straight into the camera. There were a couple of more photos in which Mira was seen embracing her son warmly.

In the caption, Mira stated, “Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain.” She further disclosed, “The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti.”

Mira concluded by expressing her love for him. She said, “Shine bright and dream big my baby. Love you infinity.”

Ananya Panday showered love on the birthday boy in the comments section. She wrote, “So handsome! Happy birthday Zainuuuu,” while Rakul Preet Singh gushed, “Soooo cuteeee. Happpy bdayyyyyy to Zain.” Neha Dhupia wished, “Happy birthday mama and Zain.”

Fans also extended their love and wishes to Zain. One person said, “Birthday boy breaks the internet with his style and smiles,” while another wrote, “He is so handsome like his father..”

A user pointed out his resemblance with Shahid Kapoor and stated, “Zain Be like Main to Mere Papa ki carbon copy.” A comment read, “First picture of Zain completely resembles a young Shahid Kapoor....” Many others wished Zain a happy birthday and left red heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier, on August 26, Mira Rajput made a special post on her daughter Misha’s birthday as well.

