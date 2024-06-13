7 best Zeenat Aman movies that prove her acting prowess

Zeenat Aman movies are a package of total entertainment, emotions, rich dialogues, captivating storylines and characterizations. The veteran actress made her acting debut with the film The Evil Within alongside Dev Anand in 1970. But the film tanked at the box-office.

After doing some films, she got immense success with the Feroz Khan-directed movie Qurbani. She played the role of Sheela and one of the songs titled Aap Jaisa Koi received huge recognition.

As we celebrate her filmography, let’s have a look at some of her best movies that are hard to miss.

Here are 7 best Zeenat Aman movies that showcased her talent

1. Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Cast: Zeenat Aman, Shashi Kapoor, Padmini Kohlapure, Tun Tun, Kanhaiyalal

Zeenat Aman, Shashi Kapoor, Padmini Kohlapure, Tun Tun, Kanhaiyalal Director: Raj Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Date: 22 March, 1978

22 March, 1978 Where to watch: ZEE5, YouTube

Satyam Shivam Sundaram is one of the most acclaimed Zeenat Aman movies of all time. The romance musical drama follows the topics of physical and spiritual love and highlights the differences between them. In the film, we can see Rajeev (Shashi Kapoor), an engineer, falling head over heels for Rupa. The latter has a soulful singing voice and an unscarred left cheek. But things take an opposite turn abruptly when he discovers the bruised cheek after marriage only to realize that his wife and mistress are two faces of the same person.

2. Don

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Mac Mohan, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Mac Mohan, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar Director: Chandra Barot

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Action, Crime

Release Date: 12 May, 1978

12 May, 1978 Where to watch: ZEE5

Don is one of the most popular Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan movies. The film is still loved by entertainment lovers.

In the film, a powerful gangster named Don (Amitabh Bachchan) escapes from the police and is killed during a showdown with Officer D'Silva (Iftekhar). With the hope of getting the rest of Don's gang, D'Silva enlists a man named Vijay (also Bachchan), having a spitting image of the actual Don. But then D'Silva gets killed, turning the whole story in an opposite direction.

3. Qurbani

Cast: Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan

Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan Director: Feroz Khan

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Date: 20 June, 1980

20 June, 1980 Where to watch: YouTube

In Qurbani, Zeenat Aman won everyone’s hearts with the song Aap Jaisa Koi and it is still remembered by the entertainment lovers. In the film, we see a thief spend time in jail, and misses the love of his partner. After receiving threats against his safety, he is drawn into one last heist against a crime boss.

4. Haré Rama Haré Krishna

Cast: Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz, Junior Mehmood, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar

Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz, Junior Mehmood, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar Director: Dev Anand

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Musical, Drama

Release Date: 9 December, 1971

9 December, 1971 Where to watch: YouTube

In the Dev Anand directorial, We see a young man in Kathmandu trying hard to find his long-lost sister, who is accompanied by a group of hippies, and bring her back to the family. But doing so can be more difficult than that.

5. Dharam Veer

Cast: Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Neetu Singh

Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Neetu Singh Director: Manmohan Desai

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Date: 1977

1977 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Dharam Veer, After learning of a prophecy that he will be killed by his elder nephew, Satpala separates his sister's twin sons. But after growing up, boys become best friends.

6. Dostana

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Khosla, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Amrish Puri

Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Khosla, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Amrish Puri Director: Raj Khosla

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Date: 8 October, 1980

8 October, 1980 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube

By the name Dostana, we can understand the film follows friendship but there is a catch. Two close friends, Vijay and Ravi decide to enter law enforcement, one as a police officer, the other as a lawyer. Eventually, they fall in love with the same woman (Sheetal). Will their friendship begin to unravel?

7. Ajanabee

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Asrani, Yogeeta Bali, Ratan Gurang, Prem Chopra

Rajesh Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Asrani, Yogeeta Bali, Ratan Gurang, Prem Chopra Director: Shakti Samanta

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Date: 18 September 1974

18 September 1974 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In Ajanabee, a middle class, young and dashing Rohit Kumar falls in love with Saxena Reshmi. Reshmi's wealthy father is strongly opposed to their marriage, but is silenced when Reshmi refuses to marry someone else.

Zeenat Aman played key roles in several movies apart from the above-mentioned list. She is literally the inspiration for young actors in the film industry. Some of her other movies are Yaadon Ki Baaraat, The Great Gambler, Heera Panna, Insaf Ka Tarazu, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Laawaris, Mahaan, Ram Balram, Abdullah, Shalimar, Bun Tikki, Manoranjan, Pukar, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Jagir, Krodhi, Samraat, Dhund, Sohni Mahiwal, Daku Hasina, and many more.