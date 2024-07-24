Zeenat Aman slams luxurious brands undervaluing her; Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti wish more power to actress

Iconic Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman stirred up the internet with her filter-free thoughts ever since she stepped into the world of social media. The actress who garnered a massive 7,59,000 followers within a few months has again caught the attention of the netizens with her latest post. Writing a long post, she criticized brands that undervalue her. Television industry stars Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, and Anjali Anand hailed her for not mincing words and throwing light on this concerning issue.

Zeenat Aman’s recent post

On July 23, Zeenat Aman posted a series of photos of herself from a recent photoshoot, looking ravishing in red. Along with the picture, she captioned a long note which started with, “Thank you, but no thank you. I can’t tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I’m being undervalued.”

Then she wrote that she receives lots of collaboration requests from bands on her social media daily. However, a few messages stand out for certain reasons. Talking about the reasons, she wrote, “Last minute invitations that the organizer forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting. Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque “share commercials” are infuriating. And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful.”

Read Zeenat Aman’s post here:

Further, she talked about the impudent offers that these ‘multimillion dollar brands’ come up with. Despite her iconic status, they offer her ludicrously low fee. Then she took a dig at the ambassadors of these brands, who happen to be from the same industry. She mentioned how they are offered hefty amounts. She revealed that one of these ambassadors reprised a role that Aman originally played.

The Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress concluded by saying that she has made a place for herself in the industry, and now in the social media world. “I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe,” were the parting words of the actress.

Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, and others react

Many actors, from the industry as well as other personalities showered praise on her in the comment section. Archana Puran Singh thanked her and wrote, “And thank you again Zee. So it's not just me who seethes at these insults of oversight or lack of etiquette. You have put it out here so well on behalf of us ALL ! More power to you and your pen Zeenat! Love you for who you are and what you stand for!”

Sumona Chakravarti thanked her for writing this and Anjali Anand called her a ‘Queen’. Others also called her an ‘icon’ and shared their stories of being undervalued.

