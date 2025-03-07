Bollywood Newswrap, March 7: Priyanka Chopra sells 4 Mumbai apartments worth Rs 16.17 crore to legal complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh

The weekend is here, and we realize you must already be making plans! Amidst all this, we’re here to keep you updated about the latest news around Bollywood and tinsel town. In case you missed out on any news, here we have curated all the top headlines of March 7, 2025, to keep you in the loop.

Here are top Bollywood headlines of March 7, 2025

1. Priyanka Chopra sells her 4 apartments in Mumbai

According to documents accessed by IndexTap, Priyanka Chopra has sold her four luxury apartments in Mumbai—including a jodi unit for Rs. 16.17 crore in the city’s Andheri West area. As per the documents, the four apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project.

2. Actress Neetu Chandra files legal complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh

Neetu Chandra has approached the Patna High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) against singer and rapper Honey Singh, alleging that his latest track Maniac featuring Esha Gupta contains vulgar content and objectifies women. The PIL also included the names of lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi.

3. Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan’s Be Happy trailer

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to X and showered praise on his son Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy trailer. Reacting to a post shared by a fan, he called Jr. Bachchan a father’s pride, noting how easily he transforms himself from one character to another.

4. Mika Singh requests forgiveness for Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

In an interview with India Today, Mika Singh shared his two cents on India’s Got Latent controversy. Addressing the backlash, Mika stated that he holds no grudges against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. He also urged the public to forgive them, stating while both the content creators are well-educated, they struggled to handle fame responsibly.

5. Zeenat Aman says she would've loved to do Priyanka Chopra's THIS role

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman during her recent AMA on Reddit was asked if she thought she would’ve nailed a role in her time. In response to this, she chose Priyanka Chopra’s role from Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

