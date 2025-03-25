The Royals: Ishaan Khatter admits co-star Zeenat Aman has become one of his ‘favorite people in the world’ while filming series co-starring Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for their next Netflix project The Royals. The series is a contemporary romantic comedy set in the world of Indian royalty. Apart from Bhumi and Ishaan, it also features the iconic Zeenat Aman in a pivotal role. Recently, Ishaan shared his experience of working with the veteran actress, expressing his admiration for her and revealing that she has become one of his most favorite people.

In a conversation with IANS, Ishaan Khatter expressed his admiration for Zeenat Aman and said, “She quickly became one of my favorite people in the world. And, I think, I am very happy to report that we had the loveliest time together.” Beyond their bond, he also acknowledged her legendary status as a screen icon.

The Phone Bhoot actor shared that The Royals will feature plenty of Zeenat Aman, much to the delight of her fans. He opened up about her unmatched grace, noting that she brings a charm that no one else can. Promising an entertaining watch, he assured audiences that they will see a fun side of the legendary actress in the series.

Meanwhile, during the Next On Netflix event, the OTT streaming giant shared the teaser of The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea and Milind Soman. Set in Rajasthan, this romantic comedy revolves around a clash between tradition and modern dreams.

Advertisement

It shows Aviraaj Singh (played by Ishaan Khatter), the charming heir to the Morpur royal family. His world collides with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar), a sharp and ambitious CEO, setting the stage for a heartwarming romance. This series marks the first on-screen pairing of Ishaan and Bhumi.

Unveiling the teaser, Netflix captioned it, "Get ready for Maharajas, couture fashion, and a rom-com like no other! Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar bring the magic in The Royals, coming soon only on Netflix."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen with Tara Sutaria in the music video Pyaar Aata Hai, which has been making waves online.

The song is a beautiful love story blending contemporary charm, set against the breathtaking Kashmir valleys. With its dreamy visuals, Pyaar Aata Hai captures the essence of timeless romance in a modern era.