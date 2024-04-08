NMIXX’s Sullyoon’s past updates from alleged private Instagram account get leaked; Fans react

NMIXX member Sullyoon embarked on her journey as a K-pop idol in 2022. Shortly after, she sparked netizens’ attention for her irresistible charm and incredible stage presence, earning the moniker, one of the top visuals of 4th generation K-pop. Lately, an alleged alternative Instagram account of hers is making headlines.

Fans react as NMIXX's Sullyoon's private Instagram account's contents get leaked

On April 8, a post was made on an online K-pop community, claiming that another social media account had revealed Sullyoon’s private Instagram handle, through some of her past updates. The leaked photos from her alleged private account captured some snippets from the K-pop idol’s everyday life.

However, her fans quickly came to her support and bashed the SNS page which leaked her personal account, in the hope of digging up something to tarnish her reputation.

Instead, the posts only showcased her cute charm, winning the hearts of her loyal fanbase. On this day, many netizens took to their X (Twitter) and shared their disappointment about this latest incident.

One wrote, “The problem is the people who try to poke nose in her private life," while another wrote, “There’s nothing on here, she is just a cute normal human being.”

Many think it’s really wholesome to witness so many fans trying to protect a K-pop idol’s personal life from the spotlight.

Who is Sullyoon?

Sullyoon is known as a charming member of NMIXX. The 20-year-old K-pop idol made her debut on February 22, 2022, with the group’s first song O.O from their debut album AD MARE. Aside from being positioned as the visual or center, she also serves as a dancer and vocalist for the JYP Entertainment group.

She quickly rose to fans’ attention for her adorable features and many talents including her linguistic abilities in three languages - Korean, English, and Spanish.

Alongside being a K-pop idol, she also exhibited her hosting skills as she was announced as the MC for the MBC music program Show! Music Core in 2023. According to the fan pages, Sullyoon chose to audition for JYP Entertainment as she admired TWICE, and thanks to that, the world of K-pop is gifted with a new and rising talent.

