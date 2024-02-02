NMIXX’s Sullyoon gets pushed by fans, sparking debates about idol safety; Netizens react

NMIXX's Sullyoon was pushed by a fan making netizens worry following the incident. Such encounters have become increasingly prevalent among K-pop idols and their fans, leading to discussions about the safety of idols in public.

NMIXX’s Sullyoon pushed by fans

On February 2, while Sullyoon was en route to the KBS new building in Yeouido, Seoul, for rehearsals for KBS 2TV's Music Bank, an unexpected incident unfolded as she got entangled with some fans present at the scene. According to on-site reporters and officials, a considerable number of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the artists appearing on Music Bank that day. While many fans responsibly stayed behind the designated fence, some others disrupted the order by entering the artists' path with cameras and phones, raising concerns about safety.

Sullyoon encountered an incident where she collided with a woman while moving with other NMIXX members. The fan, walking ahead, bumped into Sullyoon with her shoulder, causing Sullyoon to be momentarily pushed off course. Sullyoon reacted by extending both her hands in front of her, assuming a defensive pose, and displaying a shy smile alongside her embarrassed expression. Fortunately, no secondary accidents, such as falls or additional collisions, occurred. However, worries are escalating regarding the disorderly atmosphere at the scene as artists and fans become intertwined.

Onlookers commented, expressing sympathy for Sullyoon and emphasizing the need for a safer environment, with sentiments like, "I feel so bad for Sullyoon," "I’m glad Sullyoon didn’t get hurt," "They need to make the area safer," "This is a mess," and "I felt so bad seeing Sullyoon get pushed." Some fans commented; “Someone pushed Sullyoon but she was still smiling.”

Advertisement

More about Sullyoon

Seol Yoon A, widely known as Sullyoon, is a member of the girl group NMIXX, affiliated with JYP Entertainment. She was unveiled as the fourth member of the group. On March 23, 2023, it was disclosed that she would serve as a special MC for the music program Show! Music Core. Initially introduced as a co-MC for the last month of March until the first week of April, succeeding Kim Min Ju, she was officially announced as the new MC for Show! Music Core, beginning April 15.

Meanwhile, NMIXX is earning praise for their Dash Music Video.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Seol In Ah Day: From Business Proposal to Twinkling Watermelon; top 5 roles played by rising star