Poll: IVE's All Night, NMIXX's DASH, PENTAGON's Hui's Hmm BOP and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

IVE, NMIXX, PENTAGON's Hui, aespa and many more artists have released splendid music in the fourth week of January 2024. K-pop fans and music lovers were blessed with the releases of various solo and group releases. Here is a look at the best drops of January 2023 fourth week starting from the 15th to the 21st.

Best K-pop release this week

Many artists made banger releases this week. IVE released their track All Night featuring American rapper Saweetie. Once again the members showed their potential with the catchy music and amazing dance moves. NMIXX dropped two music videos Soñar (Breaker) and DASH. Both the songs showed the strong side of the group and proved once more that they are splendid artists. PENTAGON's Hui released his solo Hmm BOP which was quick to enter the charts and win the hearts of fans. Moreover, aespa and LeeHi also released some astounding music.

