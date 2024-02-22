NMIXX 2nd debut anniversary: Exploring K-pop girl group's multi-genre blend with mixx pop

NMIXX is a 4th generation girl group, who debuted under the renowned JYP Entertainment, on February 20, 2022. Their debut album AD MARE garnered significant attention for their unique style of music. On their second debut anniversary, let's dive into a detailed journey to explore the girl group's music thoroughly.

The members of NMIXX

NMIXX was originally formed with seven members, but after Jinni’s departure in 2022, now the group is active with six members. Haewon is the leader and main vocalist, Lilly is another main vocalist, Kyujin is the main dancer, rapper, and vocalist, and Jiwoo is the main rapper, also a dancer and vocalist. The remaining members Sullyoon and Bae are both positioned as dancers and vocalists.

NMIXX and mixx pop; a roller coaster journey

The meaning behind this group’s name bears significance to their musical journey. The N in NMIXX symbolizes new, now, next, and unknown, while the MIXX represents diversity and harmony. Altogether, NMIXX is as it is, the best combination of the present era.

Hence, the group was formed with a new concept of Mixx pop, which is rare to come by in the 4th generation girl groups.

NMIXX Debut Album; AD MARE

Their first album AD MARE, released on February 22, 2022, included a title track and a B-side respectively titled O.O and TANK. It also featured the instrumental for both songs.

Upon the release of O.O, it received mixed reactions from netizens. Many were blown away by the rookie group’s ability to explore a difficult genre like Mixx pop, while some were not so impressed with their distinctive style and thought it would hamper their journey of becoming a popular K-pop group.

Similarly, the other track from the album, TANK was also met with significant criticism for the same reason.

However, despite all odds, according to JYP Entertainment, NMIXX recorded the highest-ever debut album sales by a girl band in the history of K-pop.

Not only the music video for the album’s title track O.O received impressive views of 20 million on the first day of its release, but the album also claimed No. 1 on domestic charts like Gaon and Hanteo.

For their debut album, the Mixx pop group was also bestowed with several nominations and awards at popular K-pop music ceremonies such as Mnet Asian Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, Genie Music Awards, and Circle Music Awards.

Their debut not only earned explosive attention but also paved their potential in the global K-pop landscape.

Check out below the music video of O.O from NMIXX’s debut album AD MARE

NMIXX 2nd single album; ENTWURF

NMIXX made their comeback on September 19, 2022, with a second single album titled ENTWURF. It featured a total of four tracks, including a lead single DICE, another track titled COOL(Your rainbow), and instrumental for both songs.

The title track DICE talks about NMIXX’s journey to move forward while fighting off external resistance. This track is considered a better and more organized exploration of the Mixx pop genre, where the addictive chorus, catchy beats, dreamlike pop, and vibrant Jaaz come all together and make this literally a song for the ears.

The next track from the album titled COOL(Your rainbow) explores negative emotions, which are considered not cool, but the song talks about the importance of recognizing all the emotions we face in our everyday lives. This track also explores the journey of NMIXX and how they try to find new lights and rainbows while walking through a path of darkness and fog.

COOL(Your rainbow) is considered a pop ballad track that combines multiple sounds of classical strings along with the 808 bass and trap beat.

With these two notable tracks, the Mixx pop album ENTWURF was able to break NMIXX’s previous album sales record in a week.

Watch the music videos of DICE and COOL(Your rainbow) below

NMIXX 3rd single album; A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream

On July 11, 2023, NMIXX unveiled their 3rd single album titled A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream, with Party O’Clock serving as the main track, Roller Coaster as the pre-release single, and instrumental versions.

This album was a way for NMIXX to connect with their fandom NSWER.

The title track Party O’Clock tells the story of a party, in the forest on a midsummer night, where all the fans are invited. In the song, everyone is the main character of the night. The party is a gateway to a world of the unknown, where nobody needs to be thinking about the next day.

On the other hand, the pre-release single Roller Coaster is a song about the overwhelming love felt for the first time which feels like a roller coaster. It is a comparison of the shared love of NMIXX and NSWERs.

According to netizens, this album was a shift from NMIXX’s usual Mixx pop concept, as the pop tracks were mostly based on the two-step garage genre. On the contrary, the argument was about the songs exploring the urban house genre mixed with soulful and funky tracks.

Many of the group’s fans were heartbroken to see their tracks transforming into generic K-pop. However, this album was well-loved by a lot of audiences as it seemed like refreshing music coming from NMIXX.

While with this album, there is significant confusion about whether NMIXX lost its idiosyncratic style and emerged as any other K-pop group, the tracks received remarkable recognition.

According to the Hanteo chart, A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream broke their previous record of one-day album sales. The album also was at no. 3 in Circle weekly chart.

NMIXX 1st EP; expérgo

The first EP of NMIXX titled expérgo was released on March 20, 2023, consisting of six tracks in total. The first or pre-release track Young Dumb and Stupid combined a hip hop and nursery rhyme style, making it an energetic mixx pop song. The title track Love Me Like This is considered as an RnB and hip-hop track. The third from the EP, PAXXWORD is characterized as powerful and groovy. Just Did It, the fourth track is called catchy and hip. The fifth track My Gosh is considered a soft pop song with acoustic guitar music. The sixth and last track HOME is mostly based on hip hop with a touch of emotional lyrics.

Though the EP was received well commercially by debuting at No. 2 on Circle weekly chat and ranking 122 on the Billboard 200, there were major concerns about the group losing its touch with the original concept. Though this album features some mixx pop tracks, it wasn’t as significant as the first two albums.

NMIXX 2nd EP; Fe3O4: Break

The six-member group made their 2024 comeback with the second EP titled Fe3O4: Break. It was released on January 15, 2024, with a total of seven distinguishing tracks.

The lead single of the EP, DASH is characterized as a Mixx pop that combines pop punk and old-school hip-hop. Soñar, the pre-release single is described as a mix between Latin hip-hop and the UK garage genre. The third track Run For Roses is a country pop with charming harmony of various instruments. The fourth track BOOM is an impressive exploration of the intense 808 bass rhythm. The next track titled Passionfruit is considered a vibrant and addictive pop genre. XOXO is another pop song ranked as the sixth track in the EP. The last track Break The Wall is also described as a pop genre track with a lyrical pre-chorus.

Though Fe3O4: Break isn’t considered an ultimate mixx pop EP like their previous albums AD MARE and ENTWURF, tracks like Soñar and DASH might be a hint of NMIXX slowly getting back to their original genre.

All arguments aside, Looking back at their journey on the group's 2nd anniversary, it is an assured fact that the 4th generation group has come a long way since their debut. NMIXX’s towering popularity is a reflection of their love for exploring different genres. With every album, the girl group makes sure to come up with refreshing music, that is bound to make them stand out in the populated industry of K-pop.

Happy second debut anniversary to NMIXX.

