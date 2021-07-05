The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was Sheikh Chilly with Shah Rukh Khan…

is all gearing up for the remake of Tom Hanks classic, Forrest Gump. The film is titled Laal Singh Chaddha, and the actor is currently shooting in Kargil for this social drama. It’s said to be his dream project, and insiders inform that the actor has managed to crack a worthy adaptation of the Hollywood social comedy. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by August end and there is a strong buzz within the trade about Laal Singh Chaddha getting pushed from it’s already announced Christmas date. Buzz is, the film is now being readied for a Summer 2022 release.

While Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up to see the light of day soon, very few know that Forrest Gump was set for an adaptation in the mid-1990s as well. According to an insider, in 1994, director Kundan Shah had announced the remake of Forrest Gump with Anil Kapoor in lead. He had reworked the script keeping Indian sensibilities in mind, however, Kapoor had some date issues due to which, he backed out of the film. Soon after, Kundan Shah approached with the script of Forrest Gump. The two had previously collaborated on the rom-com, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

The script had a rather quirky title, Sheikh Chilly, and it was to narrate the journey of a man and nation together. It was supposed to be the first film wherein SRK was to play the titular role, as the title derived from the character name. After contemplating on making the film for a couple of years, it was eventually put on the back burner. Two decades later, Aamir finally managed to get hold of the remake rights and is bringing the film, which started as Kundan Shah’s dream, to the big screen. While Aamir plays the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor has come on board as the female lead.

The film was earlier gearing up for a Christmas 2020 opening, however, it was then pushed by a year to 2021 due to the pandemic. And now, it seems that another delay of six-months is on the cards. Talking about destiny, it’s life coming full circle as Shah Rukh Khan is himself a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. While he isn’t playing the lead character, the actor has already shot for a special appearance with Aamir in November last year, however details of the same have been kept under wraps.

Also Read| The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan was to direct and act in Yaadon Ki Baaraat remake with Imran Khan