The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan was to direct and act in Yaadon Ki Baaraat remake with Imran Khan

launched his nephew, Imran Khan with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa and followed it up with another production, Delhi Belly. Both the films were hugely successful, and showcased different shares of Imran as an actor, and even made him a popular name among the youth. In the late 2000s, when Imran was climbing the ladder of success, Aamir had a unique plan in place. The actor was planning to remake the 1973 cult Yaadon Ki Baaraat, which was directed by his uncle, Nasir Hussain. It featured Dharmendra in the lead with Zeenat Aman as the female counterpart.

The actor was fascinated by the world of this film, which is considered the pioneer of masala entertainers in Bollywood, and was looking to tweak it as per current sensibilities. While the original was a tale of three brothers, the actor had developed a version of Yaadon Ki Baaraat with two brothers and one sister. While Aamir and Imran were to play brothers, with the former stepping into legendary actor’s Dharmendra’s shoes, the actor was keen to get on board to play the role of sister. While we aren’t sure if conversations with Kangana had happened, or not, but that was his dream cast.

He worked on the script silently for over a year, and wanted it to be his next directorial after Taare Zameen Par. However, after a point of time, he felt that the script was not shaping up as well as expected and put all the plans on the backburner. Nasir saab’s son, and Aamir’s cousin, Mansoor Khan too was involved in writing of the film with Aamir. The rights of this classic still rest with Aamir, however, we believe that after the attempt to revisit it once, the actor has come to terms with the fact that some classics are never meant to be touched.

Interestingly, Yaadon Ki Baaraat also marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan, as he had faced the camera for the first time under the guidance of his uncle and as a child artist, played the younger version of Tariq Khan aka. Ratan. Stay tuned for more such trivia's only on Pinkvilla.

