The Past Blast: When Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor were to feature in a Priyadarshan directorial…

It was to be produced by Suniel Shetty and was touted to be an out and out romantic comedy. The film was shelved and Priyan eventually worked with the two actors individually on different films. Details.

Priyadarshan is one of the most celebrated directors of Indian cinema, having few of the biggest cult comedies and thrillers under his name in Malayalam and Hindi film industry. The prolific filmmaker has found appreciation all across, and there have been some instances when some of his films failed to take off in the 2000s. One of them is a comedy that he was planning in 2004 with and in lead. Interestingly, it was to be produced by Suniel Shetty along with Ashtavinayak.

While the leading actors were locked, the makers were on the hunt to cast two top A-List actresses, however, even before they could take a stride forward in getting the female leads on board, it was shelved for reasons best known to the ones associated with the film. Buzz is, the same film was eventually made in 2006 as Bhagam Bhaag with and Govinda, however, this claim is more of an industry chatter with no confirmation from any of the stakeholders. A year later, in 2005, Ajay and Shahid went ahead to work together in John Matthew’s Shikhar, which didn't really work at the box-office.

Thereafter, both Ajay and Shahid worked individually with Priyan. While the filmmaker directed Ajay in Aakrosh and Tezz, he collaborated with Shahid on the comedy, Chup Chup Ke. Priyadarshan is among the very few directors who has worked with all top stars from 90s, barring – , Ajay Devgn, , and apart from the other younger lot of actors. The filmmaker is at present planning another reunion with Akshay, which might kick-off within a year. His next is Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, and Meezaan Jaffry, which is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Hotstar soon. Stay tuned for more such trivia’s, only on Pinkvilla.

