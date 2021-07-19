The Past Blast: When Shatrughan Sinha replaced Amitabh Bachchan in the Akshay Kumar fronted Aan: Men At Work

Veteran actors like Dharmendra too were considered at one point of time to play a cop in Aan, however, finally, the makers zeroed in on Shatrughan Sinha. Details

In 2004, Madhur Bhandarkar was planning to make an action-packed drama, Aan: Men At Work, revolving around a tale of three cops, making an attempt to make Mumbai a crime free city. The script called for several key characters and with the help of producer Firoz Nadiadwala, the director wanted to pull off a casting coup. The film was the talking point of the town due to the formidable ensemble with , Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Irrfan Khan, , Lara Dutta, Om Puri and Ravi Kishan among others.

However, very few know that Amitabh Bachchan was the first choice to play the character of senior inspector Vikram Singh in Aan: Men At Work. The actor had gotten into advanced conversation with Madhur and Firoz to the extent that they had even locked the remuneration and shooting schedule. However, just weeks before beginning the shoot, the Big B backed out of the film citing date issues. The makers were taken aback by the sudden decision of Amitabh Bachchan to take a back seat from the film, and started conversations with several actors from the 70s and 80s.

Legends like Dharmendra too were being considered at one point of time, however, finally, they zeroed in on Shatrughan Sinha. While the film didn’t work at the box-office, trade insiders inform that it had taken a very good start at the box-office. However, the word of mouth started coming into play, and it eventually ended up being a dud in the longer run. Had the casting of Big B worked out, it would have been the second film on the trot after Khakhee, where Akshay and Amitabh Bachchan played cops.

Also Read| The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan was to direct and act in Yaadon Ki Baaraat remake with Imran Khan

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×