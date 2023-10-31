Park Eun Bin displays strong vocals for Castaway Diva; Fans shocked to learn it was her own voice in scene

Fans eagerly awaited Castaway Diva's debut on October 28 and 29, 2023, starring the talented Park Eun Bin. The show is now available for streaming on tvN and Netflix. Park Eun Bin shines as Seo Mok Ha, an aspiring singer rescued after 15 years on a deserted island. The first two episodes explore her journey back to society, with Episode 2 revealing her remarkable singing skills. Known as a celebrated actress, her dual talents are on full display in this exciting new role, adding depth to her impressive career.

Park Eun Bin singing Someday

In episode 2 of Castaway Diva, Seo Mok Ha (played by Park Eun Bin) encounters her idol, Yoon Ran Joo (Kim Hyo Jin), headlining a festival. Yoon Ran Joo's image has suffered due to rumors of alcohol and smoking, and she's seen drinking just before the show. Meanwhile, Seo Mok Ha is on a goodwill mission at the festival, rallying support for Yoon Ran Joo and handing out balloons. In a last-minute twist, Yoon Ran Joo's manager desperately seeks someone to provide her voice, and Seo Mok Ha steps in to save the day, taking on the role of singing for her cherished idol. As Yoon Ran Joo steps onto the stage, she's transported back to a time when her fans passionately cheered for her. Overwhelmed with emotion, she locks eyes with Seo Mok Ha, who is equally moved by the encounter. Together, they sing the song, creating a heartfelt moment.

Park Eun Bin’s talent for singing

Park Eun Bin, in the role of Seo Mok Ha, treats her fans to a rendition of the song Someday, offering a glimpse of her vocal talent. This isn't her first foray into singing, as she previously recorded the OST The Blue Night of Jeju Island for her K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Already celebrated for her acting, Park Eun Bin's singing talent is an additional delight for her fans. Someday is yet to be available on streaming platforms, but you can enjoy her singing on Castaway Diva, airing every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix.

As fans eagerly await the next episode of Castaway Diva, they can look forward to more moments highlighting Park Eun Bin's extraordinary talents, making the drama an even more enchanting experience. Park Eun Bin has proven once again that she is a true all-around talent, and her journey in the world of entertainment continues to amaze and inspire.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva Ep 1-2 review: Park Eun Bin charms with emotions, Chae Jong Hyeop and Cha Hak Yeon intrigue