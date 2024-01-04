Top 7 female K-drama actor comebacks in 2024: Gong Hyo Jin's Ask the Stars, IU's You Have Done Well and more

Gong Hyo Jin's Ask the Stars, IU's You Have Done Well, Park Shin Hye's many amazing K-dramas featuring some of the best female actors are set to release in 2024. From romance to thriller and sci-fi and more; all genres have been covered. This year has something in store for everyone. Here is a list of the best upcoming K-drama in 2024 starring our favourite actors.

Gong Hyo Jin in Ask the Stars

Ask the Stars is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

IU in You Have Done Well

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer You Have Done Well is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he loves her dearly.

Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama.

Bae Suzy in All Your Wishes Will Come True

The romance comedy project has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. It is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

Kim Ji Won in The Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

Jung So Min in Mom's Son's Friend

Mom's Son's Friend is a romantic comedy which will be released in 2024. Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

