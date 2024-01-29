Park Min Young- Na In Woo’s Marry My Husband tops buzzworthy actors and drama ranking lists for 3rd week

Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer tvN's Marry My Husband has claimed the top spot as the most talked-about drama of the week. For the third week in a row, this popular drama maintained its position as No. 1 on Good Data Corporation's weekly ranking of TV dramas that garnered the most attention. The rankings are determined by collecting data from various sources, including news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about dramas currently airing or scheduled to air soon.

Marry My Husband dominates ranking charts among drama and actors

Marry My Husband not only secured the top position as the most talked-about drama but also saw its cast members dominating the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members for the week. Park Min Young remained at number one, followed by Na In Woo at number three, Song Ha Yoon at number seven, and Lee Yi Kyung at number nine.

In its concluding week, JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri claimed the second spot on the drama list, with its main actors Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook securing the second and fourth positions respectively on the actor list. Meanwhile, SBS's My Demon rose to the third position on the drama list in its final week, with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, the leads, ranking fifth and sixth respectively on the actor list.

Furthermore, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War maintained its robust performance at No. 4 on the drama list. While MBC's Knight Flower retained its fifth position on the drama list, lead actress Honey Lee climbed to the eighth spot on the actor list. Lastly, tvN's new drama Captivating the King debuted at No. 6 on the drama chart, with star Jo Jung Suk at No. 10.

The top ten TV dramas that garnered the most buzz this week are listed below:

tvN’s Marry My Husband JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri SBS’ My Demon KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War MBC’s Knight Flower tvN’s Captivating the King KBS2’s Love Song for Illusion ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me KBS2’s The Elegant Empire TV Chosun’s My Happy Ending

Meanwhile, the top ten drama actors who garnered the most buzz this week are listed below:

Park Min Young (Marry My Husband) Shin Hye Sun (Welcome to Samdalri) Na In Woo (Marry My Husband) Ji Chang Wook (Welcome to Samdalri) Song Kang (My Demon) Kim Yoo Jung (My Demon) Song Ha Yoon (Marry My Husband) Honey Lee (Knight Flower) Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband) Jo Jung Suk (Captivating the King)

