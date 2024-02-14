Park Min Young to celebrate Marry My Husband’s success with cast and crew via Vietnam vacation

Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband is set to air its concluding episode on February 20. The drama has garnered significant success both domestically and internationally. To celebrate this achievement, the production team will embark on a vacation to Vietnam in mid-March.

Park Min Young, who plays one of the leads in the tvN Monday-Tuesday drama Marry My Husband, will be joining the cast and crew for a reward vacation to Vietnam in mid-March, according to Star News. The trip, organized as a token of gratitude for the dedication and success of the drama, is set to last for 3 nights and 5 days starting on March 10. This celebration acknowledges Park Min Young's significant contribution to the show's increasing ratings and positive reception.

The remaining portions of Marry My Husband’s shooting concluded recently with a wrap-up celebration held last month in Yeouido, Seoul. The drama, centered on Kang Ji Won (portrayed by Park Min Young), who, after witnessing her husband's affair and her subsequent murder, travels back ten years to change her destiny, has been well-received. Starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, Choi Gyu Ri, Lee Ki Kwang, Kong Min Jung, and Ha Do Kwon, the series achieved a peak viewership rating of 11.8%, as reported by Nielsen Korea.

Internationally, Marry My Husband has garnered significant attention, ranking 6th in the Prime Video Worldwide TV Show category in its debut week and maintaining the 2nd position globally for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, it has consistently led the TV-OTT integrated drama buzz rankings by Good Data Corporation's FUNdex for six consecutive weeks, with Park Min Young emerging as the most buzzworthy actor during this period.

Park Min Young, a South Korean actress, managed by Hook Entertainment, earned her degree in theatre from Dongguk University in February 2013. She made her debut in the entertainment industry through an SK Telecom commercial in 2005. In September 2022, the actress was reportedly romantically involved with wealthy businessman Kang, accompanied by various allegations against him. On February 15, Hook Entertainment issued a statement indicating that Park Min Young had been called in by the prosecution on February 13 as a witness for the ongoing investigation. It is reported that the actress refuted any connection to the allegations.

