Park Min Young is no stranger to the world of superhit releases. Having been a part of romance royalty What's Wrong with Secretary Kim alongside Park Seo Joon and Healer with Ji Chang Wook, she has a stronghold on the K-drama land. Being nicknamed the ‘Queen’ of office K-dramas, she has a fair few well-known ones under her belt. Adding Studio Dragon’s Marry My Husband to the list, Park Min Young has yet another interesting role to credit herself for.

About Marry My Husband

The story follows Kang Jiwon, played by Park Min Young, who is an ordinary office worker who is battling cancer. One day, struggling to continue her miserable life, she returns home to find out that her husband, Park Minhwan played by Lee Yi Kyung, has been cheating on her with her best friend, Jung Soomin embodied by Song Ha Yoon. In a turn of events, she ends up dead, only to wake up in the past, with a chance to turn her life around by making different choices this time. She then comes across Yoo Ji Hyuk- portrayed by Na In Woo, who becomes an unexpected ally of hers in Marry My Husband.

Park Min Young’s interview for Marry My Husband

Previously, we spoke with the male actors of the show, Na In Woo and Song Ha Yoon who were all praises for their co-star Park Min Young. The 37-year-old has overcome numerous professional, personal, and physical struggles during this role to present a high-quality portrayal of vengeance.

During an exclusive interview with us, the skilled star dished on her transformation into Kang Jiwon visually and mentally. She also spoke about her goals for this year as well as the kind of role she would like to go for next. Read the full interview below.

There's a lot of talk about your journey to becoming Kang Jiwon visually. What was your favorite thing about becoming her and what was the toughest?

It was eight months of more than what I thought was possible. Every moment was a challenge, a task, a mission. It was a battle with myself.

You’ve been the Queen of office romances, which co-star has been the best to work with, in these shows?

Na In Woo is an actor who gives a lot with his eyes, so the chemistry with me was fine from the beginning and we became really good partners later on. We both delicately set the emotional lines, and I think the chemistry between the characters gradually improved as we had a lot of meetings and conversations. My first impression of him was that he was rough because of the previous film, but later on, he was like a cute puppy with a lot of affection.

Lee Yi Kyung played a sassy flirt who fits the role so well and is actually so humorous that I think their scenes together had such a delightful synergy that holding back laughter was the goal.

I consider Song Ha Yoon a talented actress due to her striking resemblance to Jung Soomin, coupled with a high level of synchronization and passion in her performances.

Kang Jiwon has different personalities- timid and fierce. How did you try to channel both of them differently? Are you any similar to Yang Jiwon?

First of all, for the viewers to enjoy the drama, they need to be emotionally invested in it from the very beginning. Therefore, I deliberately restrained myself a little from portraying Kang Ji-won's time as a cancer patient. This involved external changes, such as dieting, and internal changes, creating empty eyes that could represent the fleetingness of life. After the return, I made an effort to infuse the timidity of the original support with a certain confidence and energy that only a second life can have. I hope that the difference will be noticeable.

For me, there wasn't much similarity with the character, because it was a timid, dependent, and victimized character that I hadn't played before, so I wanted my character to be stronger, and I thought, "Come on, let's get gratifying revenge."

What is your goal for 2024? What roles are you planning to take on?

I'd like to do something with physical action before I get too old because I've done a lot of romance.

