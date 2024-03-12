4 years of Hospital Playlist: Why Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kim Dae Myung's heartwarming friendship is goals

The Hospital Playlist series is a fun comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since medical college and end up working together. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles. The second season premiered in 2021. The spin-off Resident Playbook is scheduled to air in 2024.

Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do: Best friendship moments

Friends being too involved in each others' lives

The characters of Hospital Playlist, Lee Ik Jun, Chae Song Hwa, Ahn Jung Won, Kim Jun Wan and Yang Suk Hyung are too involved in each others' lives. They need to know what is happening in others' lives and in addition to that also play an active role in it. Ik Jun knows that Jang Gyeo Wool has feelings for his friend Ahn Jung Won, and goes out of his way to manipulate his friend in such a way that he gets to spend time with her. When the friends find out that Kim Jun Wan is dating someone, they peer pressure him to tell them who the mystery girl is. They don't even think for a second before snatching his phone and receiving his girlfriend's call.

Sharing meals together

Lee Ik Jun, Chae Song Hwa, Ahn Jung Won, Kim Jun Wan and Yang Suk Hyung have a love for food. Since they work at the hospital together, they also have their meals together. They know each other's eating habits too well. Jun Wan and Song Hwa have a big appetite and are fast eaters. Knowing this, Ik Jun and Jung Won, first take care of their hunger before sharing food with them.

The friends also almost always get into an argument when it comes to food. From ordering food to sharing and more; they always seem to have different opinions.

Instant friendship

Ik Jun and Jun Wan were friends from school and Jung Won and Suk Hyung also knew each other since school time. During the initiation process at their medical school, they met one another in the storage room. Song Hwa slo joins them and they click a picture together to mark their meeting. Though all of them come from different places and backgrounds, and despite the initial awkwardness, there is an instant connection and they end up becoming friends for life. Later, they also start a band together as all of them share a love for music which binds them all.

Being in a band with friends

The five friends start a band together and often do Karaoke nights. Back in college, they also used to perform at local festivals. Ik Jun is the main vocalist, Song Hwa is the bassist, Jung Won is the drummer, Jun Wan is the guitarist and Suk Hyung is the keyboardist. When they were younger, they often used to come together and play their favourite songs.

When Jung Won asks Suk Hyung to work for his hospital, he lays the condition that everyone needs to restart the band and only then he'll agree to work together. after some resistance, everyone agrees.

It is a running gag that Song Hwa is tone-deaf and yet she always wants to sing. In reality, the actor Mi Do who plays the character of Song Hwa is a musical actor and is an impeccable singer.

Caring for each other like family

The characters in the Hospital Playlist have known each other for years. They become beyond friends for each other. They care for one another like their own families and are always there to help out. Even when they are not fans of Song Hwa's vocal skills, they comply with her wishes so that she gets her spotlight. When she is diagnosed with a tumor, all her friends come to her office one by one to check up on her.

Through thick and thin, they are always there for each other. They find comfort in one another and help deal with the tough parts of life. Despite the daily arguments, they know each other too well.

More about Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist Season 1 was released on March 12, 2020. Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do take on the main roles in this comedy drama.

The drama was directed by Shin Won Ho who also worked on Prison Playbook, Reply 1988 and more. Lee Won Jung, who also worked on these projects, wrote for Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist is streaming on Netflix.

