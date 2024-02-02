POLL: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook; Vote for your favorite BTS member

In this BTS members poll, decide who steals your heart among RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, or Jungkook. Cast your vote, and let the fandom voice their ultimate favorite!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 01, 2024  |  09:23 PM IST |  3.9K
BTS; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Attention, ARMYs! It's time for a special event: our exclusive poll to determine your favorite BTS member. From the visionary leader RM to the captivating visuals and vocals of Jin, the mesmerizing rap skills of SUGA, the boundless energy of J-Hope, the irresistible charm of Jimin, the soulful voice of V, to the versatile talent of Jungkook – each member brings something unique to the table.

This poll isn't just about choosing a bias; it's about celebrating the diverse talents and charms of all seven members. Whether you're drawn to RM's leadership, Jin's captivating visuals, SUGA's powerful rap verses, J-Hope's infectious energy, Jimin's undeniable charisma, V's soul-stirring vocals, or Jungkook's exceptional talent across various fields, this is your chance to make your voice heard.

Join the global fandom in embracing the BTS magic and let the world know who captures your heart. Cast your vote now and let the ARMY spirit shine brighter than ever!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

Related Stories

Exploring 10 Artists Who Were Snubbed By The Grammys Amid The Upcoming Grammy Awards
entertainment
Exploring 10 Artists Who Were Snubbed By The Grammys Amid The Upcoming Grammy Awards
PICs: BTS' V reveals new behind the scenes pictures with IU from set of Love wins all
korean
PICs: BTS' V reveals new behind the scenes pictures with IU from set of Love wins all

ALSO READ: BTS, Taylor Swift, Drake and more UMG artists' music likely to disappear from TikTok after licensing talks collapse

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Latest Articles