Kim Soo Hyun gives sneak peek at loving relationship with Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears behind-the-scenes PHOTOS

Kim Soo Hyun delighted fans of both himself and Kim Ji Won by offering a sneak peek from the filming of Queen of Tears alongside his co-star Kwak Dong Yeon.

Taking to his social media, Kim Soo Hyun shared a charming snapshot featuring him and Kim Ji Won sporting chic black coats, posing playfully with V signs, exuding a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s photo making the buzz

Accompanying the post was a brief yet affectionate caption from the actor, simply stating BaekHong - a clever blend of the last names of their respective characters, Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, from their latest drama project, Queen of Tears.

Additionally, Kim Soo Hyun playfully credited actor Kwak Dong Yeon, who portrayed Hyun Woo's brother-in-law Hong Soo Cheol in the series, as the photographer with the tagline ‘Photo by Soo Cheol.’

The image promptly sparked excitement among fans, with netizens flooding the comments section with adoring remarks for the BaekHong couple, such as "100k comments for this photo? wow! the power baekhong holds!" and "THAT'S HOW YOU SHOW IT TO THE WORLD AAAAHHHH," among others.

Even tvN's official account couldn't resist joining in on the excitement, leaving a heartfelt comment, wishing, “Hyun-woo Hae-in, please always be healthy, happy and live until 100 years old. I’m being serious,” earning a plethora of likes from enthusiastic followers.

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor represented by GoldMedalist. He made his debut in the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile in 2007. He has received numerous prestigious awards throughout his career, including four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award.

He is also known for his passion for bowling. In 2016, he even applied to become a professional bowler. Although he ranked 10th out of 114 participants in his first try-out tournament, he didn't meet the 200-point requirement to qualify on his second attempt.

After completing his mandatory military service, he made a successful comeback to acting with It's Okay to Not Be Okay. It's worth noting that his paternal half-sister, Kim Ju Na, is a singer.

Meanwhile, the drama Queen of Tears centers around chaebol heiress Hong Hae In and her husband Baek Hyun Woo as they navigate the challenges and crises of their third year of marriage, ultimately rediscovering their love.

Furthermore, Queen of Tears continues to dominate the TV-OTT drama popularity chart for six consecutive weeks, according to the latest Good Data release. The recent episode 12 witnessed a surge in viewership ratings, surpassing the 20% mark.

