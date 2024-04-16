Queen of Tears has maintained its position at the top for six weeks straight as the most popular ongoing K-drama. They have shattered their own previous record of taking the first place for five consecutive weeks. Moreover, the new K-drama Lovely Runner has been gaining immense popularity among the audience ever since the first episode aired.

Queen of Tears ranks #1 for six weeks straight

On April 16, 2024, Good Data Corporation, a prominent South Korean agency conducts surveys to determine which K-drama has been the most popular in a particular week. The results for the second week of April have been unveiled and Queen of Tears reigns supreme in the list. The K-drama has been consistently ranked at the top of the list for six weeks straight. Moreover, the show broke its own record of grabbing the top spot for five consecutive weeks.

Additionally, the survey also reveals the top performers of the week and Queen of Tear's lead actor Kim Soo Hyun ranks at number 1 yet again for the third time after doing the same for two consecutive weeks. His co-star Kim Ji Won ranks in the second position of the list. Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Kim Kap Soo rank in the 5th, 8th, and 9th positions, proving that even the supporting cast has been gaining attention from the viewers.

Lovely Runner gains popularity among the viewers

However, one of the most surprising additions to the list is Lovey Runner, which has outperformed its initial projections. With a score of 42,393 points in its debut week, the K-drama received the highest score in its first week among all the shows that were released last year. Moreover, it has also outperformed Queen of Tears during its first week. The lead stars of the show, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, have ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively, under the performer popularity category.

Queen of Tears is an ongoing K-drama that follows the story of a couple who come from contrasting economic and family backgrounds. Due to their differences in lifestyle, their relationship ultimately becomes weak with time. However, their relationship drastically changes when a rare disease unexpectedly enters their life. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:00 KST.

On the other hand, Lovely Runner follows a girl who goes back in time to meet her favorite idol, who dies in his current life. The show airs every week on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST.

