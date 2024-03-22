Ryu Jun Yeol has been embroiled in controversy ever since the news of him dating actress Han So Hee surfaced online. He faced backlash from netizens who also called upon Greenpeace Korea, for which he is an ambassador, to remove him from the organization. However, Greenpeace has responded to the public’s concern in a statement.

Greenpeace Korea issues statement regarding Ryu Jun Yeol's ambassadorship

On March 22, 2024, Greenpeace Korea released an official statement to address netizens’ concern over Ryu Jun Yeol’s ambassadorship with the organization. They demanded the non-profit remove the actor from the position due to his relationship with Han So Hee. The backlash mainly originates from the speculations of the actor leading on Hyeri, his previous girlfriend, and getting into a relationship with actress Han So Hee instead. Many citizens also canceled their donations to the organization as Ryu Jun Won is involved with it, raising concerns.

Following his transit romance allegations, the actor’s life has been nit-picked by the public at every given chance. Known for actively participating in environmental campaigns alongside the organization, he was once celebrated as a leading activist in South Korea's carbon neutrality movement. However, his avid involvement in golfing has caused an uproar due to its detrimental impact on the environment. Netizens started asking for his removal from the non-profit, citing this reason.

However, Greenpeace Korea releases an elaborate statement and addresses the issue with the public. In the statement, they said that Ryu Jun Yeol had been diligently participating in the non-profit’s activities since 2016, and he was finally appointed as the ambassador in 2023. He is the first ambassador for Greenpeace East Asia, and his participation has been voluntary. However, due to the recent events, they are reconsidering their decision and will further discuss the matter with the sponsors regarding the issue. Moreover, they also promise to review the ambassadorship requirements for future recruitment.

More about Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's relationship

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee’s dating rumors emerged after a fan spotted them together in Hawaii. After the news dropped, a few indirect online exchanges between the actor’s previous girlfriend Hyeri, and Han So Hee caused unrest among the online community. The couple came under public scrutiny as speculations of transit love started to rise. However, they finally confirmed their relationship, and Hyeri went on to her Instagram again to apologize for her hasty decision.