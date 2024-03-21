Han So Hee’s manager says she is ‘uncontrollable‘ about personal life amid Ryu Jun Yeol dating scandal

Han So Hee faced backlash for her recent actions following a love triangle controversy involving Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri. In response to criticism on social media, she made targeted comments, which were perceived as attacking a senior (Hyeri), leading to further criticism.

Han So Hee is ‘uncontrollable’ says manager

A recent report from a Korean media outlet suggested that Han So Hee is reputed for her erratic behavior. The report claims to have interviewed a manager from 9ATO Entertainment, Han So Hee’s agency, who frequently collaborates with her. According to the manager, Han So Hee has displayed a consistent attitude towards her company. The manager said, “Han So Hee is uncontrollable in areas outside of work.”

Han So Hee's annual earnings from commercials reportedly reached 1.30 billion KRW (approximately 978,000 USD), marking her as the highest-earning celebrity in this domain, surpassing Jun Ji Hyun. While she maintains a strong professional relationship with her company, appreciating their role in her rise to stardom, it is believed that her connection remains strictly business-oriented. Allegedly, she disregards any advice concerning her personal life and firmly opposes any form of interference from her company. Consequently, her recent behavior has sparked public criticism despite her celebrity status.

More about Han So hee

Han So Hee, a South Korean actress managed by 9ato Entertainment, began her career with minor roles in dramas like Reunited Worlds before gaining attention through appearances in music videos such as Jung Yong Hwa's That Girl and SHINee's Tell Me What To Do. She secured her first main roles in 2018 with MBC TV's Money Flower and tvN's 100 Days My Prince, followed by KBS2's After The Rain. She also made appearances in Roy Kim's The Hardest Part. Han So Hee further expanded her portfolio with a supporting role in Abyss alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young.

Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2020 drama The World of the Married, propelling her to fame and was followed by successful releases like Nevertheless and My Name. On July 14, 2023, she starred in BTS’ Jungkook's SEVEN music video, showcasing her versatility. Following this, she was seen in part one of the Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature and will be reprising her role alongside Park Seo Joon in part 2.

