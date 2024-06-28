SEVENTEEN takes train from Paris to London after flight cancellation; fans flock to see K-pop stars on station

SEVENTEEN, after a flight cancellation disrupted their travel plans, found themselves taking a train from Paris to London. The sudden change in itinerary didn't go unnoticed by their dedicated fans. As the group arrived at the station, they were met with an overwhelming crowd of admirers eager to catch a glimpse of their idols.

On June 28, popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN experienced an unexpected change in their travel plans when their flight from Paris to London was canceled. The 13-member boy group had to quickly adapt and take a train instead.

However, despite the sudden change, their arrival at the train station was met with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gotten wind of the group’s change in travel plans. The station quickly became a frenzy as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols. Security personnel were on high alert, working diligently to ensure the safety of both the group and the fans.

SEVENTEEN, known for their strong connection with their fanbase, CARATs, managed to navigate through the crowd with smiles and waves, acknowledging their supporters despite the chaos. The members’ calm demeanor and positive interactions with the fans highlighted their dedication and appreciation for their followers

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

Recently, on June 26, SEVENTEEN was appointed as the first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth by UNESCO at their Paris headquarters. This historic recognition, conferred by UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay, highlighted SEVENTEEN's role in fostering global youth engagement and cultural exchange.

During the ceremony, Joshua delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of SEVENTEEN, emphasizing their dedication to inspiring positive change through their GoingTogether campaign. In a remarkable gesture, SEVENTEEN also announced a 1 million USD donation to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme, supporting initiatives that cultivate positive youth communities worldwide.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN also continues to soar globally, with an impactful debut at the UK's Glastonbury Festival due later today and preparations for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul in July. Upcoming, the K-pop boy group is also gearing up to headline the LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September further solidifying their status as influential global icons in K-pop.

