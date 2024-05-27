Inside SEVENTEEN's Hoshi’s luxurious home purchased for 5.10 billion won cash

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has just found his new home. The K-pop idol has purchased a luxurious Brighten N40 unit which costs around 5.10 billion KRW. With this new purchase, he became the neighbor of many other industry colleagues who also stay in the same residential area.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's lavish home in Gangnam has everything from walk-in-closets to spacious living room

On May 27, reports of Hoshi’s new apartment purchase took the internet by storm. The luxurious home which was bought by him in full cash is situated in the posh area of Seoul’s Nonhyeondong, Gangnam-gu.

According to reports, the SEVENTEEN member purchased the 149-meter square unit back in 2023 April and he also completed the registration shortly after in July.

The 149-meter-square apartments have two types of interior, one registered as 149A and the other as B designs. Though it’s not confirmed which one Hoshi owns, let’s have a sneak peek of what his home might look like.

According to Garam Realty's (A real Estate agency) YouTube channel, the dining and living rooms are connected with the modular kitchen area, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

The spacious yet cozy bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, which makes the space open for light and wind. There are also walk-in closets and modern bathrooms that complete the resident’s all needs.

Advertisement

Overall, as per reports, the whole apartment is designed with a minimalistic and chic concept that elevates its look to a new level.

Hoshi is now Yoo Jae Suk and Han Hyo Joo's neighbor with his recent home purchase

Brighton N40 is a very popular real estate among the riches residing in Seoul. Especially since the luxury apartments are created with the concept of urban houses with a modern touch, it attracts a lot of potential buyers.

Aside from Hoshi, popular MC Yoo Jae Suk also purchased a unit at the same residence back in September. Among other celebrities, Moving actress Han Hyo Joo, A Korean Odyssey star Oh Yeon Soo, and INFINITE member L also have units at this residence.

Who is Hoshi?

Hoshi is a member of the popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. He is positioned as the lead vocalist and the main dancer of the group. He is also the leader of the group’s performance team and a member of its first sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Fans find Girls' Generation's YoonA being mistreated by same security who messed with Kelly Rowland