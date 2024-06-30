Byeon Woo Seok tops star brand reputation rankings for June; BTS and SEVENTEEN closely follow; check full list

Byeon Woo Seok, BTS, and SEVENTEEN have emerged at the top of the star brand reputation rankings for the month of June. Know who else entered the top 30 list.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Jun 30, 2024  |  02:15 PM IST |  5.4K
Byeon Woo Seok, BTS, SEVENTEEN; Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
Byeon Woo Seok, BTS, SEVENTEEN; Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment

Byeon Woo Seok, the emerging top actor in the South Korean industry certainly has taken over hearts as he has emerged at the top of June's star brand reputation rankings. Closely following behind was the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS. While the 13-member sensation K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN also emerged in the top 5.

Byeon Woo Seok, BTS, and SEVENTEEN are the top stars on June brand reputation rankings; know the top 5

The star brand reputation rankings for the month of June were announced on June 30, 2024, by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings are determined after a thorough and deep examination of stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and how much the community is aware of them. The data was collected from May 30 to June 30.


Unsurprisingly, Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who saw an immense surge in his popularity after leading his recent time slip romance Lovely Runner took the number one spot on June star brand reputation rankings. Byeon Woo Seok had a brand reputation index of a whopping 9,301,304. It was 60.24 percent from his index for May. 

Lim Young Woong, the famous trot singer took the second spot with a 7,475,945 brand reputation index. 


BTS, the K-pop sensation boy band, came victorious taking over the third spot with a brand reputation index of 6,493,226. The boy band’s reputation index saw a huge 127.76 percent increase since May. 

Advertisement


SEVENTEEN, the immensely popular boy group who recently created history by performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 emerged at number 4 recording a brand reputation index of 4,033,667. It marked a 21.88 percent rise in their index as compared to the month of May. 


Taking the top fifth spot, the worldwide famous girl group IVE recorded a 3,991,260 brand reputation index. 

Who took the top 30 spots on the star brand reputation rankings for the month of June?

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BTS
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. IVE
  6. Kim Soo Hyun
  7. ILLIT
  8. Yoo Jae Suk
  9. Ryu Hyun Jin
  10. TWICE
  11. IU
  12. aespa
  13. Kim Yeon Koung
  14. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  15. Baek Jong Won
  16. BLACKPINK
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. Chun Woo Hee
  19. Young Tak
  20. Lee Hyori
  21. Kim Hye Yoon
  22. LE SSERAFIM
  23. Red Velvet
  24. Girls’ Generation
  25. BIBI
  26. Kim Ha Seong
  27. Kim Jong Kook
  28. Son Heung Min
  29. Lee Byung Hun
  30. Park Bo Gum

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok among top 3 advertisement models in June rankings; Check out full list

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: GPKorea, Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
Advertisement

Latest Articles