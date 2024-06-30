Byeon Woo Seok tops star brand reputation rankings for June; BTS and SEVENTEEN closely follow; check full list

Byeon Woo Seok, the emerging top actor in the South Korean industry certainly has taken over hearts as he has emerged at the top of June's star brand reputation rankings. Closely following behind was the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS. While the 13-member sensation K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN also emerged in the top 5.

The star brand reputation rankings for the month of June were announced on June 30, 2024, by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings are determined after a thorough and deep examination of stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and how much the community is aware of them. The data was collected from May 30 to June 30.

Unsurprisingly, Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who saw an immense surge in his popularity after leading his recent time slip romance Lovely Runner took the number one spot on June star brand reputation rankings. Byeon Woo Seok had a brand reputation index of a whopping 9,301,304. It was 60.24 percent from his index for May.

Lim Young Woong, the famous trot singer took the second spot with a 7,475,945 brand reputation index.

BTS, the K-pop sensation boy band, came victorious taking over the third spot with a brand reputation index of 6,493,226. The boy band’s reputation index saw a huge 127.76 percent increase since May.

SEVENTEEN, the immensely popular boy group who recently created history by performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 emerged at number 4 recording a brand reputation index of 4,033,667. It marked a 21.88 percent rise in their index as compared to the month of May.

Taking the top fifth spot, the worldwide famous girl group IVE recorded a 3,991,260 brand reputation index.

Who took the top 30 spots on the star brand reputation rankings for the month of June?

Byeon Woo Seok Lim Young Woong BTS SEVENTEEN IVE Kim Soo Hyun ILLIT Yoo Jae Suk Ryu Hyun Jin TWICE IU aespa Kim Yeon Koung ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Baek Jong Won BLACKPINK Lee Chan Won Chun Woo Hee Young Tak Lee Hyori Kim Hye Yoon LE SSERAFIM Red Velvet Girls’ Generation BIBI Kim Ha Seong Kim Jong Kook Son Heung Min Lee Byung Hun Park Bo Gum

