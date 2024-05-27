SEVENTEEN’s live to celebrate 9th debut anniversary ends suddenly without explanation; fans react

SEVENTEEN, a charismatic boy band who have been giving hit after hit like Super, Gods of Music, MAESTRO, HOT, and more recently celebrated their 9th debut anniversary on May 27, 2024.

The group came live on Weverse to celebrate the same with their fans but it suddenly ended when they gave a spoiler which left fans angry.

SEVENTEEN’s 9th debut anniversary live ended abruptly leaving fans furious

SEVENTEEN celebrated their 9th debut anniversary on May 26, 2024, and it was a big moment to remember. So the SEVENTEEN members came live on Weverse (HYBE’s platform for artists and fans' conversations) to share their happiness and thank their fans for their support and love.

The live was going well but when Hoshi hinted at a spoiler about Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s upcoming single album as a new sub-unit of the group, SEVENTEEN was signaled by staff to end the live.

The fans were furious that for such a small reason as a spoiler, the SEVENTEEN members were forced to end the live abruptly. Moreover, the live was deleted from the platform which added to the fans’ outrage.

The fans noted that what was the fuss over such a small spoiler when it was coming just minutes after. The spoiler in question was about the schedule of Jeonghan and Wonwoo's upcoming album This Man schedule and its release date. It was released just minutes after the live was ended.

However, to fans’ respite, the live was restored later with the abrupt ending included as it was. Even after the short-lived anger moment among fans, it all ended happily. But interestingly the phrases live ended and live deleted trended in South Korea in just minutes of it.

More about SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN recently dropped their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE alongside the banging title track MAESTRO on April 29, 2024. Additionally, three more tracks, one by each unit of SEVENTEEN were included in the album and were also accompanied by music videos that were released weekly.

The hip-hop unit’s LALALI music video was unveiled on May 10, followed by the performance unit’s Spell and finally, the vocal unit’s Cheers to Youth MV on May 24.

In other news, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, SEVENTEEN’s new sub-unit will release its debut single album This Man on June 17.

