SEVENTEEN's Hoshi becomes Yoo Jae Suk's neighbor with recent house purchase worth 5.1 billion KRW

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi becomes Yoo Jae Suk’s neighbor in Gangnam

On May 27, it was revealed by a K-media, Herald Economy that SEVENTEEN member Hoshi, made headlines by purchasing a luxurious house in Brighton N40, situated in Nonhyeon Dong, Gangnam Gu, Seoul, for a staggering 5.086 billion KRW in April of the previous year. This transaction was finalized with registration completed by the end of July of the same year.

What's particularly striking is that Hoshi, born in 1996 emerged as the youngest homeowner among those who acquired residences from the Brighton N40 developer. Remarkably, reports suggest that the entire purchase was conducted without any mortgage, indicating that Hoshi paid the hefty sum entirely in cash.

This acquisition places Hoshi in the esteemed company of renowned broadcaster Yoo Jae Suk, who made waves earlier with his purchase of the Brighton N40 penthouse for a whopping 8.6657 billion KRW.

Interestingly, Hoshi's real estate move aligns him with the 'Yoo line', a connection he shares with Yoo Jae Suk. The duo showcased their chemistry on the YouTube entertainment show Excuse Go, delighting fans with their unique banter. Adding to the intrigue, it was revealed that Hoshi is actually Yoo Jae Suk's cousin, a revelation that took many fans by surprise.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the powerhouse 13 members K-pop group under PLEDIS Entertainment, continues to captivate fans with their latest endeavors. Their anthology album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, dropped on April 29, 2024, featuring the electrifying title track MAESTRO and three additional tracks from each unit; LALALI by the hip-hop unit, Spell by the performance unit, and Cheers to Youth by the vocal unit, each accompanied by stunning music videos released weekly.

Adding to the excitement, SEVENTEEN announces a new sub-unit, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, set to debut with their single album This Man on June 17. With their innovative music and dynamic performances, SEVENTEEN continues to solidify their status as global K-pop sensations.

